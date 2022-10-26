Welsh council offers libraries as haven of warmth during cost-of-living crisis

A north Wales council is promoting its libraries as a haven of warmth during the cost-of-living crisis, saying “we want to do all we can to support residents who are struggling”.

In a statement, Conwy Council said: “This winter, more than ever, Conwy County Borough Council libraries are keen to offer a warm welcome to residents.

“Conwy Libraries take pride in supporting communities all year round, and especially now, through what will be a challenging winter for many people with the rising cost of living.

“Libraries are free to visit and are a supportive space at the heart of the community where everyone is welcome. The Council is inviting residents to spend time in these warm and friendly spaces to sit and read, chat with friends, work, study, or explore and discover a range of other activities.”

It also said residents “can simply pop along to your local library on selected afternoons every week to enjoy a free hot drink and snack in a friendly atmosphere”.

Cyng Aaron Wynne, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure responsible for libraries, said: “We know that our libraries are amazing facilities and provide much appreciated resources, activities, information and advice for our residents all year round.

“This winter, with the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty many people will be feeling the pressure. So, we’re keen to let people know that there’s a warm welcome and a wealth of support to be found in your library. Remember, your local library is here for you.”

Cllr Emily Owen, Deputy Leader of Conwy County Borough Council, said: “Throughout the UK people’s bills are rising unprecedented amounts. Whilst the solution to the cost-of-living crisis is beyond Conwy Council’s control, we want to do all we can to support residents who are struggling and remind them of the facilities that we are offering.

“This winter is going to be tough for many people but know that you’re not alone, and as communities we will support each other through another difficult time.”

