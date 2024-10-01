Welsh council removes flagpoles in cost cutting exercise

A Welsh council has been criticised for removing flag poles from buildings as part of a cost cutting exercise.

Powys County Council say it was costing the local authority around £20,000 a year to inspect and maintain the poles.

In January, councillors agreed to remove flagpoles from some buildings in order to save money on the compliance budget.

‘Bizarre’

A Powys resident branded the budget saving idea “bizarre” adding that the removal of a flagpole at Ysgol Llanbrynmair had upset the community council.

They said: “Powys have taken down all the flagpoles in Powys schools to save on costs. Bizarre!

“They took down the Llanbrynmair flagpole without checking it was the council’s or the community council’s – which it was.

“The community council are not happy and want it brought back to install somewhere else.”

Budget

A spokesperson from Powys County Council said: “Following full council’s decision as part of the annual budget setting, the council is removing the flagpoles from some council buildings to reduce the compliance budget by £20,000 per year.

“Regular safety inspections are required on flagpoles to ensure that there are no defects and comply with safety requirements.

“The inspections are paid through the compliance budget, which full council agreed to remove as part of budget savings.”

