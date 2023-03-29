Welsh council to spend over £1000 a day removing litter thrown from cars

A Welsh council estimates it is going to cost more than a thousand pounds a day to remove litter thrown from cars along a stretch of road, and is warning drivers to expect delays while the work is carried out.

Bridgend County Borough Council is warning motorists that traffic will be down to a single lane along some sections of the A48 this week whilst workers safely remove litter and rubbish from the highway verge.

The clean-up exercise, which will begin on Wednesday 28 March and is expected to take up to five days to complete, will cost around £6,500 and is being funded directly from council budgets.

The litter and refuse has accumulated in shrubbery, trees and bushes running alongside the highway after being thrown from passing vehicles.

Councillor Rhys Goode, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: “Anyone who drops litter or who flytips waste is hitting themselves in the pocket as the cost of cleaning up the mess falls to council taxpayers.

“In order to remove it, we have to introduce special traffic management measures such as using impact

protection vehicles, and close down sections of the route to provide a safe working environment for staff.

“All of this costs more than a thousand pounds a day to provide, and because it can only be carried out between certain hours, we also have to factor in issues such as overtime costs as well as the inconvenience that removing the litter could cause for other drivers.

“This is, of course, money that could be far better spent on providing vital services, especially at a time when council budgets are being squeezed for every penny and the cost of living crisis is hitting us hard.

“Our message is simple: take responsibility for your own rubbish and recycling, use one of the many public litter bins that are located across the county borough, or dispose of it at home using the kerbside service – don’t let taxpayers pick up the bill for dealing with your mess.”

