Welsh councillor charged with attempted murder

A councillor has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident at a village in Bridgend county borough.

But the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales says no regulatory action can be taken against Independent councillor Darren Brown because no one – including the council to which he belongs – has made a complaint.

Police officers were called to Tairfelin, Wildmill at 10.30pm on Monday July 10 after a report of a serious assault.

A woman was taken to hospital while Cllr Brown was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody. In the aftermath of the incident.

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: “I’d like to say thank you to the community in Wildmill for their support in this investigation and I encourage those with any information to come forward quoting reference 2300229643.”

Significant police presence

In an earlier statement DI Morrison said: “The investigation is in its early stages to establish the circumstances around the incident and we would encourage the community not to speculate. There is likely to be a significant police presence at the location for some time conducting investigations, while the neighbourhood policing team will also be conducting reassurance patrols.”

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact South Wales Police by calling 101.

Cllr Brown, 34, is one of 17 Independent members of Bridgend Town Council. In addition the council has one Welsh Labour member and one vacancy.

We asked the council’s clerk, Leanne Edwards, whether the council was taking any action following the serious offence that Cllr Brown has been charged with. Mrs Edwards said she could not comment.

A spokeswoman for the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales said: “We have not received a complaint regarding Darren Brown of Bridgend Town Council. Because of this, our legislation does not allow us to act unless we receive a complaint.”

