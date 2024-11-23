Welsh councils call for more support for unpaid carers

Welsh local authorities are calling for urgent increases in funding to ensure councils can continue to provide the necessary support for unpaid carers.

Councils support carers through the provision of advice, information, advocacy, and assessments, which all carers have a right to access.

However, local authorities in Wales face estimated financial pressures of £559 million for the next year, with social care accounting for 40% of this budget gap.

According to the 2021 Census, there were approximately 310,000 unpaid carers in Wales, which is 10.5% of the population aged 5 and over. This is higher than the percentage of unpaid carers in England, which was 8.9%.



Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, the Welsh Local Government Association spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “Unpaid carers are crucial in preventing crises and reducing service demand. Councils see them as a key part of the wider social care workforce, alongside volunteers and paid staff. On behalf of all council leaders in Wales, I want to thank them for their dedication and care.”

“Councils across the country work hard to make sure carers can access the support they need. However, demand for services and complexity of need is rising, budgets are tighter, and families are under more pressure.

“Rising costs of living and challenges in recruiting and retaining the social care workforce are exacerbating the situation.”

“Most councils already spend above the funding allocated by Welsh Government for social care services. Without increased funding, some councils will struggle to balance budgets.

“This will worsen existing pressures and significantly impact on the ability to deliver timely and good quality care and support to those who need it, when they need it. The unintended consequences add to the pressure and challenges that carers face.”

