Welsh councils warn social care funding position ‘unsustainable’

Councils are calling for urgent investment in the next Welsh Government Budget to help ease huge funding pressures in social care.

Local authorities warn that without further help, meeting care and support needs will become increasingly difficult, impacting NHS and health care service delivery with residents waiting longer for care in the community.

A survey of council budgets conducted by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has identified £106m of in-year pressures in social services for this current financial year.

An additional £223m is projected for next year, representing 40% of the overall pressure for local government (£559m) just to stand still.

Severe outlook

The WLGA has written to the Welsh Government outlining the severe outlook for social services without additional support.

Councillor Charlie McCoubrey, WLGA Health and Social Care Spokesperson said: “Councils across Wales support the First Minister’s priority in improving access to social care and to create the healthier Wales that we all want to see. But the gravity of the financial challenge faced by social services and local government cannot be overstated. Simply put, the position is unsustainable.”

“More and more, councils are having to focus social care spend on addressing increasing demand for services and rising cost pressures in critical frontline services, leaving fewer and fewer resources available for preventative support.

‘Crisis point’

He added: “Prevention and early intervention support is vital for helping people maintain independent, healthy lives, improving life chances, preventing homelessness, and avoiding individuals and their families from reaching crisis point.

“Sustainable investment in social care also needs to be seen as an essential component to the ambition of building an NHS that is fit for the future, where health is about more than healthcare and hospitals.

“Services such as, housing, culture, youth, and economic development, have a huge role to play in influencing the conditions that keep people well and healthy in their own communities. Investment in such services delivered by councils brings multiple benefits, including for individuals and longer-term savings to the public purse.

“The harsh reality is that without additional investment, councils will face difficult choices and decisions on how best to balance their budgets whilst focusing on maintaining essential services.

“Any new legislative requirements or expectations of councils will need to be fully funded – the hope of doing more with less is long passed. Without increased funding for social care, the existing financial pressures will grow and unfortunately, will severely affect the ability of councils to provide timely, high-quality care and support to those who need it most.”

