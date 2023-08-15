Welsh dairy unveils UK’s first electric tractor and trailer for milk haulage

A Welsh cheese factory that runs entirely on renewable energy is set to unveil the UK’s first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) tractor and trailer for milk haulage at this week’s Anglesey Show.

The Volvo BEV, which has a range of 190 miles (300 km) and includes three electric motors, generating 666 HP and has six batteries, containing 540kWh of energy, will be trialled for two weeks to prove the concept and results of the trial will enable the Dairy to move forwards with the project.”

Mona Dairy, which opened earlier this summer is a headline sponsor of the Show and will also display the new vehicle to special guests including Ynys Mon MP Virginia Crosbie, and Mark Spencer, Minister of State for Food, Farming and Fisheries of United Kingdom.

After moving into a 25,000 sq ft factory on Mona Industrial Park earlier this summer, the company is already undergoing a multi-million pound expansion to increase it’s capacity to eventually produce more than 30,000 tons of Welsh and continental cheese every year.

At the same time the dairy is taking action to lower the site’s carbon footprint still further by switching to electric vehicles for milk collection.

Decarbonisation

“We are proud to have been the first dairy in the UK to introduce the Volvo BEV HGV tractor and trailer combination, it’s the first step towards the complete decarbonisation of our transport,” MD Ronald Akkerman said.

“Electric trucks are much quieter for communities, for our drivers and for the farms that we collect milk from, which is especially important for night-time collections.

“The pumping system on our trailer is also electric, allowing for much faster and very quiet loading of milk on farm. The Welsh countryside is a perfect match for a BEV tractor unit, as it will recover a lot of energy from braking and converts it into the electrical power that charges the vehicle’s battery.”

Ynys Mon MP Virginia Crosbie added: “Mona Dairy is one of the most forward-thinking businesses on Anglesey, creating jobs and supporting the local economy while being at the forefront of advances in agriculture and sustainable food production.

“This latest development and move towards decarbonisation of its milk collection fleet is another first for the UK.

“All this fits in with my priorities of attracting investment and jobs to Ynys Mon in these growing and key industries that will be underpinned by the island’s new freeport status.

“I am fully supportive and thankful to Mona Dairy for the innovation shown in working towards net zero status while leading the way for the manufacturing industry in Wales and beyond.”

Speaking on behalf of Volvo and dealership Thomas Hardie Commercials, Key Account Manager David Hill said the truck has a range of 190 miles (300 km) and includes three electric motors, generating 666 HP and has six batteries, containing 540kWh of energy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

