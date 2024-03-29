Welsh design graduate’s creations hit supermarket stores in time for Easter

A Welsh designer’s creative skills have been spotted by top dogs at Tesco, who have launched her spring designed homeware across stores throughout the UK in time for Easter.

Marie Wilkinson, who is a talented alumna from University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD)’s Swansea College of Art, is marking a milestone in her burgeoning career as her designs make their debut at Tesco stores nationwide.

Since graduating with a Master’s in Surface Pattern Design in 2021, Marie, who is originally from Llandovery and now resides in Pembrokeshire, has explored a number of creative pursuits, including freelance work for international studios and managing her own Etsy shop.

She launched her freelance career whilst also working part-time at Tesco Mobile, which eventually led to her current role as Assistant Designer for Tesco – work that aligns more with her artistic endeavours – where she plays a pivotal part in supporting the wider design team through the entire product development process.

Reflecting on her journey, Marie said: “My role at Tesco began as a secondment maternity cover, which eventually turned into a full-time position.

“As an Assistant Designer, I contribute to designing a variety of products across the home department, ranging from textiles to hard and paper goods.”

Seeing her creations grace the shelves of Tesco stores for the first time was a proud and surreal moment for Marie.

After extensive trend research and market analysis, she and her team meticulously developed briefs, bringing to life a stunning array of products, from cosy bedding to charming cushions, mugs and tableware decorated in patterns that are the epitome of spring.

Marie’s journey from university to her current role in a leading retail chain is a testament to the invaluable experience gained through her Surface Pattern Design degree.

“The multidisciplinary nature of my degree equipped me with both traditional and digital design skills, enabling me to adapt to various roles within the industry.

“I loved the contextual studies part of the course and have found that the way I learnt to write and think has formed how I communicate ideas and trends within my work now.”

During her time on the course, Marie also gained valuable experience through internships at RMJ Print Studio and Peacocks HQ where she honed her skills in file formatting, artwork creation, and gained insights into in-house design teams.

Looking ahead, Marie is eager to further explore her passion for creative exploration and conceptualising new ideas. She aspires to delve into research and writing, expanding her horizons while staying true to her roots as a designer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

