Welsh dragon to be among menagerie of ‘Queen’s Beasts’ paraded at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

A Welsh dragon will be among a menagerie of ‘Queen’s Beasts’ paraded at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant forming the grand finale of the bank holiday weekend in June.

The dragon will be represented among farmyard animals and mythical creatures representing Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland that will take part in the parade on 5 June.

Among the costumes joining the dragon will be lions, unicorns, peacocks, swans, chicken, pigs, sheep and a snake. They will all represent the ten heraldic statues representing the genealogy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The red dragon is among Queen Elizabeth’s beasts to signify her descent from Owen Tudor. They were also represented as heraldic statuses at the Queen’s coronation.

The parade will be part of acts which make up the Jubilee Pageant, being staged as the grand finale to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Performers aged from 12 to 70 will take part in the segment by Shademakers of the Isle of Wight, which will make up the second act of thirteen.

Another act will include a 20-foot high puppet of a young Princess Elizabeth surrounded by a pack of mischievous Welsh puppet corgis causing comic “chaos” on The Mall, according to the organisers.

A musical finale will take place around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, with a rendition of the national anthem and the nearby public invited to become part of the performance.

Ed Sheeran will lead a special tribute to the Queen, with the royals most likely looking on from the balcony and the pop star joined by other stars and artists.

