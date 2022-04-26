Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh dragon to be among menagerie of ‘Queen’s Beasts’ paraded at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

26 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
Left, Queen Elizabeth II. Right, a Welsh Dragon. picture by Senedd Cymru.

A Welsh dragon will be among a menagerie of ‘Queen’s Beasts’ paraded at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant forming the grand finale of the bank holiday weekend in June.

The dragon will be represented among farmyard animals and mythical creatures representing Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland that will take part in the parade on 5 June.

Among the costumes joining the dragon will be lions, unicorns, peacocks, swans, chicken, pigs, sheep and a snake. They will all represent the ten heraldic statues representing the genealogy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The red dragon is among Queen Elizabeth’s beasts to signify her descent from Owen Tudor. They were also represented as heraldic statuses at the Queen’s coronation.

The parade will be part of acts which make up the Jubilee Pageant, being staged as the grand finale to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Performers aged from 12 to 70 will take part in the segment by Shademakers of the Isle of Wight, which will make up the second act of thirteen.

Another act will include a 20-foot high puppet of a young Princess Elizabeth surrounded by a pack of mischievous Welsh puppet corgis causing comic “chaos” on The Mall, according to the organisers.

A musical finale will take place around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, with a rendition of the national anthem and the nearby public invited to become part of the performance.

Ed Sheeran will lead a special tribute to the Queen, with the royals most likely looking on from the balcony and the pop star joined by other stars and artists.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Original Mark
The Original Mark
2 hours ago

I trust David Cameron will be kept well away from the pigs?

1
Reply
Steve George
Steve George
2 hours ago

Oh god, shoot me now!

5
Reply
Llinos
Llinos
2 hours ago

What a tinpot country the UK has become.

5
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

A menagerie of Queen’s beasts. Don’t tell me Andrew will be leading the parade? Oh to wish for another lockdown..

Last edited 1 hour ago by Y Cymro
5
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
1 hour ago

I used to feel sorry for the people of North Korea, and wonder how they put up with it all, the UK is now running a close second in these shows of false worship, with billions wasted, that could be used to improve the lives of the population.

5
Reply
Gary H
Gary H
1 hour ago

How tacky can they get?

4
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
1 hour ago

Does the RSPCA know?

2
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.