Welsh entrepreneur launches simple-living streetwear brand

An entrepreneur from Prestatyn has launched a conscious clothing brand with the support of Big Ideas Wales.

Founded in June 2023, Inside the Box is a minimalist streetwear label with a powerful message behind every product; to slow down, embrace a simple lifestyle and celebrate the little things.

In the months since launching Inside the Box, 25-year-old transport design graduate Alexander Pichushkin has already released two capsule made-to-order collections from his bedroom, with his third collection coming early 2024.

Simple-living

Despite vibrant hand-drawn designs, chequered sport-inspired prints and structured fittings, Inside the Box’s products are designed to remind consumers to embrace a simple-living lifestyle.

Alexander said: “We’ve all become so focused on becoming the best and most successful that we get lost chasing those materialistic ideals of success. Somewhere along the line we forget about what really matters; freedom, friends and family. I wanted to build a brand that acts as a reminder for people to slow down, enjoy the simplicities of life, embrace their passions and really connect with those they love.”

Despite his recent business success, Alexander hadn’t always planned on becoming an entrepreneur. Alexander graduated with a degree in automotive and transport design from Coventry University but was inspired to explore setting up his own business after seeing the effects of the pandemic on the car design industry.

Celebration

Alexander said: “I’ve always loved fast-paced, action sports like racing and skateboarding and wanted to enter that industry. But in the same breath I’ve always embraced the power of the simpler things in life and hated being told that I had to ‘think outside the box’ in order to be successful. So, I launched a brand that celebrates both; a simple lifestyle and the joy of doing what you love. Things that are so easily lost when chasing success.”

Inside the Box’s first two unisex clothing collections include vibrant hoodies and t-shirts ranging from £34.99 to £64.99. In recent weeks Alexander has extended his product range to snapbacks and clothing key clips with everything available in sizes XS to XXXL, and re-launched his popular hoodies in a new festive colour, Brook Green.

Alexander develops his business from the comfort of his bedroom, and that includes packaging and shipping orders to customers. Alexander uses premium branded boxes to deliver his luxury clothing safely and ensure clothing stays in the best possible quality.

Over the past seven months Alexander has shipped his unique designs to buyers across Europe. The entrepreneur puts all profits back into the business’ website and product offering, packaging and shipping, using remaining funds to pay local seamstresses and printers to hand-print and sew products on a made-to-order basis.

Big Ideas Wales

Alexander launched Inside the Box with the support of Big Ideas Wales, a Welsh Government-funded service that, as part of Business Wales, aims to support anyone between the age of five and 25 to develop a business idea, including students and graduates, as part of its commitment to the Young Person’s Guarantee.

Alexander came across Big Ideas Wales online in November last year while trying to find funding support for small businesses. Shortly after reaching out Alexander was paired with business advisor Peter Donovan who has since helped him build a business plan and check off all the legalities of owning a business.

Peter also introduced Alexander to a range of workshops available online, from email marketing to utilising socials media, and supported him in successfully applying for the Young Person’s Start Up Grant which Alexander put towards trademarking the business, buying quality garments and purchasing necessary equipment like label printers and packaging.

Alexander said: “It’s very rare to find a service that is so generous with its support. The business advisors pour their all into helping businesses like mine to fly. I couldn’t be more grateful to Big Ideas Wales for their support over the past year.”

Business advisor Peter Donovan said: “I’m very proud of how much Alexander has achieved in the past five months since launching his business. He’s poured his heart into Inside the Box to share a very current message, to slow down. I wish Alexander every success in making Inside the Box an emblem of success in simplicity.”

Alexander is currently putting plans in place to host pop-up shops at local sporting events across North Wales throughout 2024, in hopes that it can show his ‘community of simplicity’ the power of finding joy in passion and celebrating the small things in life.

