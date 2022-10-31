Welsh experts warn against planting ‘short term’ carbon-capture woodlands that are rejected by communities

Experts at a Welsh university have warned against planting “short-term” woodlands to offset carbon emissions that are rejected by surrounding communities.

Researchers at Bangor University have said in a new book, Rural Governance in the UK: Towards a Sustainable and Equitable Society, that expanding woodlands in Wales and elsewhere could play a valuable role in achieving ‘net zero’ targets.

But they warned that lessons from history, especially during the last 100+ years of state-led forestry, showed the risks of this approach – including that society’s needs and priorities have moved on by the time the planted trees were ready for harvest.

Led by Dr Sophie Wynne-Jones, a Lecturer in Human Geography and currently Net Zero Agriculture Behavioural Insight Fellow for the Welsh Government, the researchers explore how taking a long view of forest policy – more closely aligned with the life span of trees – might help to develop flexible forest resources that are more adaptable to society’s changing needs.

“This is a critical moment for rural policy in the UK and we need to find new ways to achieve our tree planting goals effectively and sensitively,” Dr Wynne-Jones said.

“Legislation such as the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act and policies such as the National Forest for Wales encourages us to look over the long term. This may allow us to think differently about tree planting as we respond to the challenges of climate change.”

‘Rapid change’

The Welsh Government’s current aim is to plant 43,000 hectares of new woodland by 2030 and 180,000 hectares by 2050 to help Wales meet its carbon emission reduction targets.

That is equivalent to planting at least 5,000 hectares per year.

The target has proven controversial with some, with groups such as the Countryside Alliance launching a petition to “save Welsh farmland from mass tree planting”.

But one contributor to the new book, Dr Norman Dandy who is Director of Bangor University’s Sir William Roberts Centre for Sustainable Land Use, said that long-term thinking was “more likely to gain acceptance amongst our rural communities”.

“A forest policy which takes the long timescales of tree growth into account and avoids too rapid a change in our landscape can help us avoid the mistakes based on short-term thinking that we’ve made in the past,” he said.

In meeting the current high priority of using new woodlands to capture carbon, history, tells us it would be wise to ensure the forests we create are resilient and can meet the priorities that emerge over coming decades, the researchers said.

This could lead us to develop landscapes with diverse types of woodland able to provide places for wildlife, recreation, wellbeing, and timber production, alongside carbon storage to combat climate change.

