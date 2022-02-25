Welsh families ‘will open their homes and hearts to the children of Ukraine’

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Wales’ councils are readying themselves in case they are asked to accommodate refugees from war-torn Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin shocked the world yesterday when he launched missiles and an east-west invasion of Ukraine in the early hours.

Whilst world leaders condemned the attack, hitting Russia with a range of economic sanctions, Conwy’s cabinet member for social care Cllr Cheryl Carlisle revealed she had spent the morning in a meeting with Wales’ social care leaders.

“Just to let my colleagues know that I’ve just been in meeting with social care colleagues from across Wales, and the minister for social care, and we are already discussing the fact that we may need to accommodate refugees from the terrible situation in Ukraine,” she said.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Carlisle added: “One of the topics in the discussion was how are we going to help child refugees from the Ukraine if it comes to that.

“When there was the evacuation of Afghanistan, all councils and families did their best to take children and families. With Ukraine, we are readying ourselves in case we have to take refugee families and children, all 22 local authorities.

“We do have a housing crisis here, but we have to help where possible. But it would be a request from Westminster Government for each council to take so many refugees.”

She added: “I know that our foster families and our carers in Conwy will, as ever, rise to the challenge and open their homes and their hearts to these children if needed.”

‘Perspective’

Cllr Charlie McCoubrey was also speaking at this morning’s meeting and said his thoughts were with all those in Ukraine.

“I think it’s only right to say I’m sure we’ve all watched the news this morning and seen those frightening, shocking and chilling images of tanks passing over into Ukraine,” he said.

“Clearly, as local members, we focus on local matters, but it is shocking to see, and I think we’d all like to send our thoughts and prayers to the people in Ukraine in what is a really worrying and concerning time for everybody.

“It’s quite a stressful time this time of year, trying to prepare a budget, but when you look at what 40 million people in Ukraine are facing, it does put into perspective our worries and fears and what we have to deal with.”

Ukrainian officials said that Russia has carried out further missile attacks on the city of Kyiv overnight.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainian citizens – both soldiers and civilians – had died on Thursday.

He repeated his calls on Europe and the US to do more than just place economic sanctions on Russia.

