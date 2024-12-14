Welsh family-friendly walks: Best festive walks with pub at the end revealed

As we welcome the festive season, it’s a great time to get wrapped up warm and explore the great outdoors – and what better than to have a walk with a pub on the route. But which walk in Wales came out on top?

Outdoor experts at Millets have revealed their top family walks in Wales, looking at walks that are accessible, family-friendly, and involve a visit to the pub.

Millets ranked the top family-friendly walks by their ratings and the number of reviews.

Wales’ top 5 family-friendly walks

Rank Walk Location Average Duration (Hours) Length of Walks (Kilometres) Rating /5 Number of Reviews Family Friendly Walk Score /10 1 Llangollen Circular Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape (AONB) 4 hours 3 minutes 14.5km 4.5 377 9.96 2 Llangennith to Rhosili Circular Gower National Landscape (AONB) 1 hour 54 minutes 6.8km 4.8 52 7.37 3 Belgian Promenade Anglesey National Landscape (AONB) 51 minutes 3.7km 4.4 62 6.63 4 Hay-on-Wye and River Wye Circular Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (Brecon Beacons) 52 minutes 3.4km 4.3 282 5.88 5 Glasfryn and Gwysaney Circular Flintshire 2 hours 10 minutes 8.0km 4.3 197 5.51

In first place is the Llangollen Circular, a 14.5km circular walk near Wrexham.

The trail offers scenic paths, good views, and historic sites, taking walkers from Trevor to Llangollen via Trevor Hallwood and Castell Dinas Bran. Reviews celebrate views of castles and Welsh wildlife. You can also stop at pubs such as The Corn Mill, Sun Trevor and the Bull Inn for refreshments or to warm up on this walk.

Llangennith to Rhosili Circular comes in second place.

The 6.8km circular trail near Swansea takes an average of 1 hour 54 minutes to complete and is a popular trail for birding, camping, and fishing.

Walkers can see beaches, and Welsh wildlife, arriving in Rhosilli village halfway through the walk as a great opportunity for a drink with beautiful views.

The Belgian Promenade in Ynys Môn (Anglesey) has been named the third-best family-friendly walk in Wales.

The 3.7km out-and-back trail is considered an easy route and takes walkers to Church Island, passing the Bridge Inn and the Anglesey Arms, which offers beautiful views of the island.

Connections

Natalie Byrne, author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets commented: “As we are firmly in the winter season, many will be wanting to stay warm and cosy indoors.

“However, a walk is a great way to get all the family together and moving! To allow the whole family to get involved, it is a great idea to choose a route that is accessible to both wheelchairs and prams.”

She added: “It is also recommended that you check the difficulty of your walking route as well as the estimated time that it will take for the whole family to walk it.

“Of course, if you have any younger children or any slower walkers, allow for extra time to stop on your walk.”

“Packing the correct equipment can make all the difference between a good walk and a difficult walk.

“I recommend a sturdy pair of walking boots that will support your ankles and be comfortable on longer walks. It is also a good idea to pack some waterproof clothing for the family. This is very important as the temperatures are much colder and the weather can change quickly.

“Make sure to bring layers and warm accessories, as no one wants to sit post-walk in the pub in wet clothes or feeling cold!”

Methodology

To find the best family walks, Millets sourced a list of pub walks in Wales using All Trails.

They applied the filters ‘pub walk’, ‘walking’ and ‘child-friendly’, only including walks with at least 50 reviews.

Data was sourced on 13/05/24. They ranked each walk based on the review rating out of five.

They gave the ‘review rating out of five’ full weighting and the ‘number of reviews’ half weighting to ensure more popular walks with lower review scores did not receive disproportionately higher scores.

For more information and inspiration, visit https://www.millets.co.uk/made-for-adventure.

