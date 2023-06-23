Welsh fire service issues bonfire advice following apartment blaze

A Welsh fire service has issued advice for burning household waste during the dry summer months following a bonfire that burned out of control and damaged an apartment building.

At 8.07pm on Wednesday (June 21) crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident in Monkton, Pembrokeshire.

Crews tackled a fire involving four apartments, which originated from the burning of waste wood in an improvised brazier.

The occupant left the burning material and, on their return, found the fire had got out of control with a structure in the property’s rear courtyard well alight.

The fire caused damage to a first-floor apartment and there was a temporary evacuation of several other properties while the incident was ongoing.

Crews utilised eight breathing apparatus sets, one 10.5m ladder, two hose reel jets, one main jet and two thermal imaging cameras.

All occupants were out of the property prior to the arrival of the crews. The Local Authority and National Grid were also in attendance and proceeded to secure some of the apartments. Crews left the scene at 10.53pm.

‘Controlled Burning’

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is issuing a reminder on staying safe when planning a controlled burn or when burning household waste, especially in the dry summer months.

Dry weather allows for fires to spread easily and often take place in areas where access and water supply is limited. Out of control fires can put homes, wildlife, livestock and the lives of crews and residents at risk.

Please follow the guidelines below when thinking of burning waste:

It is illegal to leave a fire unattended or to have too few people to control it

Where possible, take refuse to your local recycling centre

Check wind direction and ensure there is no risk to property, roads, and wildlife

If a fire gets out of control, contact the fire and rescue service immediately giving details of location and access

Always ensure a fire is completely out before you leave it and check next day to ensure it has not reignited

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

