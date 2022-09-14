Welsh firms will have to re-apply for Royal Warrants after Queen’s death

Welsh businesses will have to join high profile firms including Coca-Cola, Cadbury and Heinz to re-apply for a Royal Warrant after the prestigious label became void following the death of the Queen.

Retailers Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose, brands including Twinings tea and Bollinger champagne, and 23 businesses in Wales – either by royal appointment to the Queen or the-then Prince Charles – are among those that advertise a royal coat of arms on their stores and packaging.

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA), warrants became void when the Queen died.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association lists Welsh brands and businesses including Cwmbran’s Amerex Fire International Ltd, Llandudno’s Linney Cooper Limited , Swansea’s MRJ Farriers, and Hengoed’s Tom Smith Group Ltd.

Brands by royal appointment to the-then Prince of Wales include Boncath’s Caws Cenarth Cheese Ltd and Ammanford’s Corgi Hosiery Ltd.

The RWHA’s website states: “The Royal Household will review Warrant grants upon a change of the reigning Sovereign.”

However, it adds that “the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years, provided there is no significant change within the company concerned”.

Eligibility

Firms are eligible for a Royal Warrant if they supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal Households for not less than five years out of the past seven.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.

Around 30 Royal Warrants are granted a year, and the same number are withdrawn.

There are approximately 875 Royal Warrants at any one time, held by around 800 companies or individuals, but it changes almost monthly.

A Royal Warrant is usually granted for up to five years and reviewed in the year before it is due to expire so that a decision can be made as to whether it should be renewed for another period of up to five years.

