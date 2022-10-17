Welsh food and drink industry continues to succeed

Welsh food and drink continues to thrive as latest figures show the sector’s supply chain turnover increased to £23 billion in 2021, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.

This represents a growth of 2.9% from the £22.4bn in 2020.

The food and drink manufacturing sector in Wales, producing diverse products, experienced very strong growth in 2021 with turnover increasing by 10.2% from £4.9bn to £5.4bn.

Today’s announcement follows the news earlier this year that Welsh food and drink exports hit a record high in 2021 reaching £640m.

The Welsh Government continues to help businesses in the sector through multiple support schemes providing market insight and intelligence, investment, technical support, export support and strong emphasis on business networking.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “These figures demonstrate the commitment and desire of Welsh food and drink businesses to succeed, despite the tough economic situation they face.

“I am very proud of the resilience and enterprise shown by businesses emerging from the pandemic and overcoming multiple supply chain challenges.

“Wales’ innovative spirit continues to shine brightly in the sector and the proof is in the pudding with Welsh businesses continuing to pick up awards.

“Welsh Government support is also playing an important role and will continue to do so as we help companies reach their full potential.”

