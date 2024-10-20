Welsh food and drink industry set to gather at North Wales conference

The Welsh food and drink industry is gearing up for a significant event this October, as the Blas Cymru / Taste Wales conference prepares to take place in North Wales.

Scheduled for Thursday, October 24, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, the event is set to be a pivotal gathering for industry professionals, offering a variety of opportunities for networking, collaboration, and exploration on the future direction of the sector.

Event

Organised by Food & Drink Wales, a division of the Welsh Government, the conference will focus on the theme of “Bridges to Success.”

It promises a dynamic mix of practical seminars, industry workshops, expert panels, and specialist sessions, with the goal being to offer valuable insights into various facets of the food and drink industry while providing attendees with the tools and knowledge necessary for growth and innovation.

Hundreds of industry professionals are expected to attend, including representatives from both large corporations and small businesses.

The event is designed to highlight the support available to Welsh food and drink enterprises, ranging from government grants to practical advice on areas such as sustainable packaging and the importance of Welsh identity in consumer markets.

Growth

The conference comes at a time when the Welsh food and drink industry is experiencing significant growth. According to recent statistics, the sector expanded by 10% over the past year.

This momentum is something the event hopes to build on, offering advice and strategies for businesses to sustain their growth in the years to come.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions on crucial topics such as exporting, investment, and efficiency, as well as learn about new product development.

One of the central figures at the event will be Professor David Lloyd, chair of the Food & Drink Wales Industry Board.

The board serves as a bridge between the Welsh Government and the industry, ensuring that businesses receive the leadership and support they need. By promoting collaboration, the board aims to help the industry continue its positive trajectory.

Speakers

Professor Lloyd will be delivering a keynote address at the event, during which he will highlight the importance of collaboration between government, academia, and industry.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Lloyd emphasized the role of events like Blas Cymru in fostering innovation and supporting the industry’s future.

“The Welsh food and drink industry is fortunate to have such a close working relationship between government, academia, and industry, and events like these demonstrate that in practice,” he said.

He went on to say that the conference will provide a unique platform for businesses to connect, share ideas, and find new ways to drive the sector forward.

“I look forward to meeting lots of different people who work in the industry and learning more about how the board can help drive the industry forward,” Lloyd added.

Support

Another key speaker at the conference will be the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates MS.

His address will focus on the government’s commitment to supporting the food and drink industry’s long-term growth and sustainability.

Ken Skates acknowledged the sector’s recent achievements, stating, “I was delighted to note over the summer that the industry continues to grow and flourish, and this is a reflection of the fantastic work taking place by our food and drink businesses.”

He further stressed that the government is keen to continue its work in overcoming the challenges faced by the industry and will use events like Blas Cymru to drive forward policy changes that support sustainable development.

With an emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth, the Blas Cymru / Taste Wales conference is expected to be a milestone event for the Welsh food and drink industry.

Food and drink businesses can register their attendance through visiting the Business Wales Event Finder.

