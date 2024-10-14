Welsh footballer left with ‘life-changing injury’ after post-match attack

A Welsh football player has suffered a “life-changing injury” after his knee was broken in a post-match attack by a group carrying weapons.

Joel Collins, 32, is undergoing surgery after being attacked following a game at the Eastern Leisure Centre in Llanrumney, Cardiff, on Saturday.

South Wales Police said it is continuing to investigate an incident of violent disorder in which several people were injured by people carrying weapons and wearing face coverings.

Mr Collins’ team, Avenue Hotspur FC – which is based in Ely, had just lost a 3-1 league match to Llanrumney Athletic before the violence broke out.

Baseball bats

Attendees told the BBC a group attacked some of the Avenue Hotspur players after they left the changing room, using baseball bats and other weapons.

Mr Collins’ team issued a statement on X – formerly Twitter – condemning the violence and asked the police to do all they can to “bring those involved to justice”.

They said: “This shocking incident, in which several players were violently attacked as they left the changing rooms, is completely unacceptable and was a really distressing and frightening experience for everyone involved.

“We are fully cooperating with the police and the South Wales Football Association in their investigation, and our primary (goal) at present is focused on supporting those affected at this time.

“We are relieved to report that Joel Collins is in good spirits and is currently undergoing surgery to repair a broken knee.”

‘Appalling’

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident shortly after 4pm.

They said there were several assaults, including one on a 32-year-old man from Ely, who suffered a life-changing injury, and a vehicle was damaged.

Detective Inspector Daniel Todd, from South Wales Police, said: “The level of violence was appalling and will not be tolerated.

“This incident has understandably shocked the community, and it must have been very frightening for all involved.

“We are grateful for the information received so far and would appeal for any witnesses to please come forward.”

In a statement on X, Llanrumney Athletic said they “strongly condemn” the violence.

“Llanrumney Athletic would firstly like to wish anyone involved a speedy recovery,” they said.

“We were here for football and no-one should ever have to worry about whether they will make it to work the next day following a game of football.

“To the club’s knowledge no players or coaching staff were involved in this incident and should any information contradict this they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the police.

