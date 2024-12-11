Welsh gourmet crisps land tasty Co-op deal

More snack fans than ever can try a taste of a north Wales firm’s gourmet crisps after it clinched a major deal with the Co-op.

Bosses at Bwydydd Madryn (Madryn Foods) say that selling their Jones o Gymru crisps in 57 Co-op stores across Wales is a great coup for their growing company.

The artisan foodie firm has a proud Welsh identity and the Co-op deal will allow more shoppers to enjoy its variety of hand cooked crisps.

The company says the leading convenience retailer is committed to supporting smaller-scale, diverse, local suppliers.

Quality

The move not only supported the continued business development for Bwydydd Madryn, but also provided the innovative new brands, quality and local provenance on Co-op shelves that enthuses and excites shoppers.

The firm, which has a distribution centre in Pwllheli and offices in Gaerwen on Anglesey, uses a host of ingredients from Wales to create its famous Welsh potato crisps.

Company director Jamie Hughes, said the firm’s five-strong team was delighted to have sealed the deal.

He revealed 57 Co-op stores throughout Wales are selling the firm’s Halen Môn Sea Salt 40g packs of crisps.

Meanwhile, 16 of those stores have the larger 150g share packs in all three flavours – Halen Môn Sea Salt, Halen Môn Sea Salt and Vinegar and the Dragon Cheddar Cheese and Onion.

Popcorn

Mr Hughes said the “Co-op deal was hugely positive news for Madryn which launched in 2011 and has built up a mouth-watering array of 50 products.” As well as the crisps, the Jones o Gymru range includes popcorn, chocolate and single serve cakes.

Its Calon Lȃn products include condiments, chutneys and preserves while the Blodyn Aur range includes Welsh rapeseed oil.

Mr Hughes said: “The company is growing as well as it ever has been, so it’s a really good time for Jones Crisps. Co-op is an ideal fit for us because they have a great track record in supporting local Welsh producers and providing them with a route to market. They have a really good understanding of smaller scale producers which has made this an even more positive experience for us.

“Selling our crisps in 57 of their stores is excellent exposure for the brand. It gets them all across the country and great coverage all over Wales so it allows more customers to try the crisps, which is really important.

“What is really good about it, is convenience stores like the Co-op have a really good coverage across Wales and quite often we have people asking where they can get the crisps.

“We are always looking for a gap for us in a store, there’s no point us trying to push our way in, or displace another local brand or something else which is on the shelf which is offering good value. ”

Welsh identity

Mr Hughes said Bwydydd Madryn was hugely proud of its Welsh identity and was keen to champion the great produce the country offers.”

Lois Betts, Co-op Local Buyer, explained: “We are excited to be working with Bwydydd Madryn. With quality, choice and provenance valued by our member-owners and customers we are delighted to see their great tasting product on our shelves.

“We look for interesting, innovative and exciting products that we believe will resonate with our member-owners and customers, and we are confident that shoppers will love the Welsh crisps.”

Mr Hughes added: “We’re Welsh owners, and an all-Welsh bilingual company. We have been building Welsh food brands for over 10 years, focusing on quality and provenance.

“At the heart of what we do is building long-term relationships with local suppliers and customers. It’s something we are really passionate about.

“Our DNA is all about doing our best to create a circular economy and, where possible, to keep the Welsh pound in Wales.

“In creating the flavours we have collaborated with iconic Welsh companies like Halen Môn and South Caernarfon Creameries.

“We source all our potatoes for the crisps from Wales, from places like Anglesey or Pembrokeshire – depending on the time of year.

“We do focus on our USPs, and our Welshness is a big one but we don’t like to rely on that alone.

“We have focused on giving back to the customers more benefits of the products. We have changed from plastic packaging to recycled packaging.

“Since going on sale the Jones o Gymru crisps have been very well received by Co-op customers. We’re getting some brilliant feedback with is really positive news.”

Welsh Government

Co-op has also worked closely with the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme – which is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Welsh food and drink companies – to create the new listing.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Wales has fantastic food and drink products and the Value of Welshness research carried out by the Welsh Government revealed that eight out of 10 shoppers would like to be able to buy Welsh food and drink. I

“It is therefore wonderful to see the Co-op listing Jones’ Crisps (Bwydydd Madryn) on its shelves having worked closely with the Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme.”

