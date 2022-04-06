Welsh Government accidentally leaked official correspondence about handling of the Queen’s death
The Welsh Government is investigating after accidentally leaking official correspondence about the handling of the Queen’s death.
Security guidance marked “official sensitive” was sent by email to a member of the public by a Welsh government official in error.
The Welsh government’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Andrew Goodall release a statement saying: “Whilst the email did not contain any operational information, it was marked ‘official sensitive’ and should not have been shared.
“We take the issue of information and data security very seriously and this is now being investigated as a potential security breach.
“We are unable to comment further,” he told the BBC.
The information was sent to the Welsh Government after a UK Government civil servant expressed concern that a news website had published details about what would be done after the Queen died.
Security guidance was then sent to the Welsh Government, who sent it on by email to a member of the public in error.
