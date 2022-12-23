Welsh Government accused of complacency after fall in the number of new homes being built

The Welsh Conservatives have criticised the government’s response to the housing crisis in Wales as new figures have revealed a fall in the number of homes being built.

The shadow ministers with responsibility for housing, Janet Finch-Saunders, accused the Welsh Government of being complacent about the housing crisis as the latest statistics confirmed that construction commenced on 1,300 new dwellings between July and September 2022, 25% less than the same quarter of 2019, the last one unaffected by coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 1,339 new dwellings were completed this quarter (July to September 2022), 4% lower than the same quarter of 2019 and 16% lower than the previous quarter, between April and June 2022.

“It is so frustrating to see these figures because it just goes to show that the Labour Government and their cooperation comrades in Plaid Cymru are not bothered about the housing crisis,” Mrs Finch-Saunders said.

Scapegoating

“Instead, we get scapegoating of second homeowners and demonisation of small tourism businesses – which include farmers who were told to diversify – who are whacked with punitive taxes and overbearing regulations to make up for Labour’s own failures after 23 years in office.

“I always find it bizarre during these debates on housing that Labour and Plaid always ask what we would do instead and are dumbfounded when we say supply should meet demand, so let us build more houses.

“As it stands, Labour and Plaid are only building half the homes Wales needs each year, giving so many of our younger generations no option but to leave their communities”.

