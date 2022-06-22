Welsh Government and Network Rail at loggerheads over ‘staff removed to England’ claim

The Welsh Government and Network Rail are at loggerheads over a claim made by the First Minister that staff were “removed” from working on railways in Wales to keep open railways in England.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Mark Drakeford said that Welsh rail workers were “removed” to keep England’s rail network going, in a decision backed by the UK Government.

Network Rail said that it wasn’t the case that they had moved workers from Wales to work on lines in England. They said that “no Network Rail staff have been redeployed from Wales to England during this industrial action”.

“We’re continuing to work with our partners at Transport for Wales and other train operators to keep passengers moving where we can,” they said.

The Welsh Government have however said they are not retracting the claim.

“Network Rail have prioritised deploying their contingent signallers, some of whom normally work in Wales, to keep lines in England running as part of their revised route strategy to deal with the dispute,” they said.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has called on Mark Drakeford to withdraw his comments, saying that they were “inaccurate” and were “used to justify some divisive, unjust language”.

“Please can you explain what information you based your answer on or can you confirm that you will be writing to the Llywydd to correct your mistake,” he said.