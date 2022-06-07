Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru set to announce plan to make Wales an ‘anti-racist nation’ by 2030

Drawing on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities’ experiences of racism, ministers will today publish the ‘Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan’ to tackle what they say is systemic and institutionalised racism.

The Welsh Government as part of their cooperation deal with Plaid Cymru are set to announce a plan to make Wales an ‘anti-racist nation’ by 2030.

The actions are focused on the next two years, set against the vision of a Wales which is anti-racist in 2030, they said.

Some of the stesps outlined so far will include:

Education: The collection of data on reporting of racist incidents and harassment in schools and colleges, including how they were dealt with, action taken in response and whether the incident was resolved successfully for the victim.

Health: The creation of The Maternity and Neonatal Safety Support Programme, which will develop interventions co-designed and developed with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people

Culture and sport: £4.25 million in funding over the next three years through the launch of an innovative grant scheme which will cover our sponsored bodies, a competitive grant scheme across our sectors and a ring-fenced fund specifically for grassroots organisations

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said that the plan will focus on the ways in which racism affects the lives of ethnic minority people, such as their experience of racism in everyday life, service delivery, as part of the workforce and the lack of visible role models in positions of power.

“The Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan for Wales is built on the values of Anti-racism, and calls for actions to be taken in terms of our policies and ways of working rather than putting the burden on ethnic minority people to act,” she said.

“The Plan has been co-created with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people, drawing from their lived experience and developed in collaboration with a wide range of communities and organisations across all parts of Wales and informed by evidence.

“We know we need to ensure the voice and lived experiences of Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority people need to be not just heard, but acted upon.

“We’re determined to ensure that this isn’t just an exercise in saying the right things, this Plan is a call to action, a plan to truly deliver for people from ethnic minorities. That’s why we have specific goals, aims and objectives, ranging from internal Welsh Government practises, to our ambitious policy changes across Departments too.”

“The actions set out in the Plan will help promote a fairer employment market, a fairer education and training system, an equalising of racial opportunities and outcomes in health and other social services, and active citizenship.”

‘Eliminate inequality’

Plaid Cymru’s designated member within the Welsh Government, Sian Gwenllian said that it was important that the plan was “not just warm words” and that “it outlines clear and pointed action to deliver our vision of an Anti-Racist Wales”.

“The vision at the heart of this plan, to deliver an anti-racist nation sends an important signal across Government, across the public sector and across society that Wales will not tolerate structural and institutionalised racism,” she said.

“We commit our leadership and our resources, and our influence to deliver this vision.”

“We know that this is just the start of what will be a long process, and that we need our communities’ help in creating the Anti-racist Wales we all want to live, and thrive in. If we get this right, we will create a society where everyone is valued for who they are and the contribution they make.”

“We are absolutely committed to celebrating diversity and will move to eliminate inequality in all its forms”