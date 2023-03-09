Welsh Government announces major investment to support Wales’ exports

The Welsh Government will announce major plans to support Wales’ exports at the Explore Export Wales annual conference.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething will announce the Welsh Government’s full export support programme for 2023/24 and an investment of £4m to deliver it.

The Minister will reflect on the progress made over the last year to deliver the Welsh Government Export Action Plan for Wales, and new unveil new plans for the coming financial year.

The proposals will commit to the delivery of a range of export programmes, working with the wider ‘export eco-system’ along with supporting businesses at all stages of their export journey,

A number of successful Welsh exporters showcased their export journey at the Explore Export Wales conference, to highlight the importance of exporting to their business growth.

Atlantic Service Company (ASC) in Blackwood has seen huge growth in the last ten years and moved to a new much larger site in the summer 2022.

The growth has come about almost exclusively through exports and the company now sells to over 50 countries across every continent.

Support

ASC is continuing to encourage businesses to work with Welsh Government’s export team and the Minister for Economy formally opened the company’s new facility yesterday.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Through our plan, we are delivering a broad range of support to businesses in Wales to drive growth in exports in the longer term, despite the ongoing challenges in the global trading environment.

“I am pleased to announce this multi-million pound investment to continue to support Welsh businesses to develop their exports, given the importance of exporting to business growth and the economy as a whole.

“I urge current and potential exporters to get in touch with the Welsh Government’s Export Team, through Business Wales, to see how we can help their businesses too.”

Growth

Martin Hughes, Managing Director of Atlantic Service Company, said: “Due to large levels of growth, in the past ten years especially, Atlantic Service Company outgrew our original home of forty years and moved to our new premises during 2022.

“I would recommend any company in Wales that is thinking about exporting to get in touch with Welsh Government. We would not have grown so quickly as a company if it weren’t for their support.”

