Welsh Government-backed healthcare R&D facility will secure hundreds of jobs

A new Welsh Government-supported north Wales centre of excellence in healthcare technology promises to safeguard 400 jobs and create 100 more.

Siemens Healthineers is launching a healthcare centre of excellence in Llanberis – a site it has had a presence in since 1992 – bringing with it a multi-million-pound investment in blood analysis technology research and development.

It will consolidate global operations for the manufacture of IMMULITE® blood analysis technology, used worldwide to aid the diagnosis of medical conditions, at its site in Gwynedd.

The investment includes the creation of close to 100 new jobs.

The new R&D facility will also see partnerships solidified with Bangor University, Swansea University and Cardiff University.

Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “I’m delighted to announce this significant investment, with Siemens Healthineers, in a new centre of excellence in research and development in Llanberis.

“Thanks to Welsh Government support, we have secured and created hundreds of high-quality jobs for Gwynedd.

“Siemens Healthineers Llanberis is a strategically important employer for the whole of the north and this investment is a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh economy.

“The economic contract we have signed with Siemens Healthineers secures the current facility’s future, establishes an innovative research and development facility, promises fair work and a healthy and inclusive working environment for decades to come.”

Vice-President and managing director of Siemens Healthineers Llanberis, Professor Fraser Logue, said: “The investment from the Welsh Government is testament to the critical work our existing workforce of over 400 colleagues does and will enable us to move forward with our planned investment in the site.

“Close to 100 highly skilled jobs will be created as we seek to realise our shared ambition of transforming Siemens Healthineers Llanberis into a worldwide centre of excellence for laboratory diagnostics manufacturing and research and development.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

