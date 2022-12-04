Welsh Government comes under fire as UK Labour U-turns on opposition to right-to-buy

The Welsh Government has been attacked for its opposition to right-to-buy which allows most social housing tenants the right to buy their rented homes at a discount.

The ending of the scheme in Wales in 2018, which was also supported by Plaid Cymru, puts it at odds with the UK Labour Party which has U-turned on opposition to the policy under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

In an interview with iNews last week, the Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour now supports a council house tenant’s right to buy their home.

She said: “Under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour had pledged to end the right to buy scheme. But, under Sir Keir Starmer’s stewardship, that’s no longer the case.

“Labour supports the principle of council and social tenants being able to buy the homes they’ve lived in for years and considers it a sustainable policy if the homes are replaced like-for-like.”

Pressure

Commenting on the UK party’s about-turn, Janet Finch-Saunders MS, the Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister responsible for housing, accused the Welsh government of despising aspiration and called on UK Labour to put pressure on the First Minister to scrap the ban in Wales.

“It is good to see the UK Labour Party repent for trying to stop social housing tenants trying to buy their own home, but maybe they should have a word with the socialist-in-chief in Cardiff Bay,” she said.

“The Labour Government banned the right-to-buy in Wales – with help from their nationalist sidekicks – because they despise aspiration and blamed the ambition of those who wanted to buy their own property for their own housing policy failures.

“Just like they are doing with second homes and holiday properties, Labour and Plaid got rid of right-to-buy because it is easier for them to demonise those who have worked hard to get their property than hit their housebuilding targets.

“If Keir Starmer wants to show people how he would help the whole of the UK, he could start by standing up to the First Minister and telling him to scrap this ridiculous law that bans aspiration.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

