Welsh Government comes under fire over Menai Bridge closure
The Welsh Government has been criticised following the surprise closure of the Menai Bridge last Friday for safety reasons, amid claims the decision highlights its neglect for the north of Wales.
In a joint letter, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology Natasha Asghar and Tory MP Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Môn called for the 200-year old bridge to be reopened as soon as possible and wrote they were “deeply shocked” to see the it shut for up to four months for essential maintenance to be carried out.
Divide
Claiming the problem “should have been anticipated” they added: “Motorists are expected to use the Britannia Bridge as an alternative, but we fear this simply will not work due to the bridge closing regularly due to high winds-delivering another blow to Anglesey’s economy.
“We firmly believe this decision further highlights the Welsh Government’s neglect for North Wales and shows there is still a major divide between the north and south.
“As huge believers in equality, this is just unacceptable.
“Last year, the Welsh Government stopped all new road building projects to conduct a review, which we are still waiting to see.
“This delay-and subsequent lack of investment in our infrastructure is having a huge detrimental impact on Anglesey and the rest of Wales.
“Anglesey needs good, reliable, transport links in order to attract new opportunities, but the island and its residents are being let down by the Welsh Government.”
Serious risks
The closure of the bridge which is used by nearly 50,000 vehicles a day comes after engineers recommended the bridge should close to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists after serious risks were identified following a recent inspection.
Maintenance work is set to take between 14-16 weeks, with the bridge expected to reopen in early 2023.
A spokesperson for UK Highways A55, who are responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, said: “While this issue will cause disruption, we must act in the interest of public safety.
“We are currently peer reviewing the findings that led to the recommendation of closure and assessing all available options to reopen the bridge as soon as possible so people can get back to using the bridge regularly.”
Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters added: “This urgent work is being carried out for public safety, unfortunately it is unavoidable, but we are fully aware of the implication this will have for people in the local area.
“We are working closely with UK Highways to ensure this work is carried out safely and as quickly as possible with minimal disruption to the local community.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The Tories are shocked that 200 year old bridges need maintenance?
I am shocked that they claim it is just Y Senedd neglects Gogledd Cymru.
Other than naming it Anglesey on the strength of some vikings squatting on it for 5 years once, what has Westminster ever done for Y Gogledd other than steal its copper, put up bizarre Victorian Statues, create English-only settlements along its south coast and dump unwanted Nuclear power stations in its North coast.
What’s the problem Tories? Can’t whisk everything from Holyhead into flatland as quickly?
Engineers recomended the closure so the Welsh Goverment is following expert advice, would they rather a serious accident? Tunnels might be better next time a crossing is built.
Stop sensationalising this Nation.
The decision has come “under fire” from Welsh conservatives – hardly a surprise.
What do you expect them to do? The bridge needs to be maintained, or are we happy to risk a major accident for the sake of public convenience?!
Why are the Tory party making such a fuss ? because they dont know what they are talking about. The article states that the bridge is the responsability of UK Highways, this is a dept of the UK Gov, any excuse to have a go at devolution, nevermind if it is factually correct, where is the complaint to the Tory’s in London about this.
Good point Gareth. Surprising that the Welsh Tories don’t know that or is ignorance of basic things a qualification for getting selected as Tory candidates?