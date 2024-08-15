Welsh Government commissions research to investigate devolution of justice to Wales

Emily Price

The Welsh Government has commissioned a programme of research to investigate the potential devolution of justice and policing functions to Wales.

The programme of work will respond to various commissions into the constitutional arrangements in Wales and their findings around justice as well as contributing and building upon existing research relating to the devolution of justice.

Handing over the responsibility of police, courts and prisons to Wales is a commitment in the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government 2021-26 and is supported by Plaid Cymru.

The Welsh Government says the “ultimate objective” is to pursue the devolution of justice “entirely”.

But ministers say a “phased approach” is the only “practical” way to manage it.

It’s been supported by several independent or cross-party commissions including the Thomas Commission (2019), the Silk Commission (2014) and most recently the Commission for the Constitutional Future of Wales (2024).

Support

In order for justice and policing to be devolved to Wales there needs to be an initial agreement between the government in Westminster and the Welsh Government – then legislation to make it happen.

But devolving justice to Wales is not included in UK Labour’s manifesto.

During a general election interview in June, the now Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens branded such move as as “fiddling around with structures and systems”.

Speaking to S4C’s Catrin Haf Jones, she said: “No one would be forgiven for trying to rip up and reconstruct the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice at a time when crime is blighting our streets.”

The former Counsel General Mick Antoniw said at the time that such comments are “often made during the course of general elections”.

We asked the Welsh Government how the new Labour UK Government factors in to their plans to press ahead with devolving justice to Wales – but we did not receive an answer.

Welcoming the new programme of research, the Law Society Head of Wales, Jonathan Davies, said: “We welcome this announcement and very much look forward to seeing the scope and detail in the finalised tender”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We issued a tender on 26 July, which is open until 4 October, for a programme of research to contribute to the evidence base for the possible devolution of justice and policing powers and functions, as set out in the Programme for Government.”

Voice

Plaid Cymru says devolving justice has been the will of the Senedd for some time and that UK Labour are “happy to deny Wales its voice”.

A spokesperson said: “Following various commissioned pieces of work, we know that the devolution of policing and justice is the only way to tackle the injustices in the current system.

“Inequality is built into the heart of our justice system, with crime in Wales at an all-time high it’s vital that we give ourselves the best opportunity to tackle these issues head on.

“Plaid Cymru are clear: there cannot be any further delay in devolving policing and justice, and we won’t accept mere crumbs on the table if we are to create a distinct Welsh legal system that answers Welsh problems.

“If the promise of two Labour governments working together means anything, then Welsh Labour must go beyond simply explore options for the potential devolution of policing and justice functions to Wales and secure these powers from their colleagues in the UK Labour Government. “

