Welsh Government confirms sudden death of First Minister’s wife

The wife of First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mr Drakeford became First Minister in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.

The family have lived in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff for 30 years. Mr Drakeford and his wife have three adult children together.

Sympathies

Politicians across the Senedd expressed their sympathies for Mr Drakeford and his family following news of Mrs Drakeford’s death.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing.”

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said his heart was “absolutely breaking” for Mr Drakeford.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I send my deepest condolences to the Prif Weinidog (First Minister) after the sudden death of his wife Clare Drakeford,” Mr Price said.

“I know how close Mark and Clare were and can only imagine the pain he must be feeling. My thoughts are with the whole family at this difficult time.”

Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “My heartfelt sympathies go out to the First Minister at this very difficult time.

“On behalf of everyone in the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I extend our deepest condolences to Mark, his family and friends.”

Jo Stevens, Labour MP for Cardiff Central, said: “So shocked and so very sad at the news of Clare Drakeford’s death.

“The thoughts and sympathy of all us in Cardiff Central Labour Party and across the Welsh Parliamentary Labour Party are with Mark and his family.”

Strength

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said she is sending Mark Drakeford “love and strength” following the news that his wife has died.

“My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time,” Ms Sturgeon tweeted.

“On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling.

“Sending him love and strength.”

Condolences

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent his condolences to the Welsh Labour leader.

“I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford,” he said in a statement.

“On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send our deepest condolences to Mark and all the family. I know just how close they were as a couple, and I can only imagine the sense of loss Mark and the whole family are feeling.

“They are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies sent his thoughts and prayers to Mark Drakeford and his family.

“Absolutely devastating news to learn of Clare Drakeford’s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mark Drakeford and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he tweeted.

Downing Street said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had passed on his deepest condolences to Mr Drakeford privately.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill sent her condolences to Mark Drakeford and his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they mourn their loss and come to terms with their grief,” she tweeted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

