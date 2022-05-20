Welsh Government considers plans to nationalise bus routes

Lee Waters, the Deputy Climate Change Minister, says the Welsh Government could give local authorities the power to nationalise bus routes.

Describing the current transport system as “dysfunctional” he also said that under the current arrangements in Wales “commercial bus companies can basically do what the hell they like”.

Speaking to ITV Wales’ current affairs programme, Sharp End, Mr Waters said the government is looking at ways to make it easier for local councils to set up public companies to run transport services.

“But we’re not entering this with an idealogical view, we will do what’s best for the passenger,” he added.

“We want to plan the system in a far better way, take out the randomness of the private market, which is the legacy of the 80’s privatisation.

“At the moment commercial bus companies can basically do what the hell they like and we have no way of saying this route needs a bus service.

“We want to move onto a planned system, where we’re calling it franchising, where we take an area and we say right here’s the amount of subsidy; here is where we want the route; here’s the frequency; here’s the cost, now let’s make a bus service work for people rather than work for shareholders.”

