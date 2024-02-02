Welsh Government criticised for delays in revealing details of cladding remediation data

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The Welsh Government has been criticised by campaigners for delays in revealing details of cladding remediation data and fire safety works.

Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales Central, Rhys ab Owen, asked the Welsh minister for climate change, Julie James, to provide a record of works that have been done by developers since they signed the Welsh Government’s developer contract.

It is nearly a year since major developers in Wales signed up to the legally binding pact, which commits them to carry out fire safety works on medium and high-rise buildings across the country.

In response to Mr Owen’s question, Ms James said: “My officials are currently working on how best to present the remediation data available with leaseholders and residents.

“We are working towards this being available online in the coming months.”

Unacceptable

One group of Cardiff residents fighting for remediation of building defects – Ripped off by Redrow – called Ms James’ response “totally unacceptable”.

Another group of campaigners, Welsh Cladiators, called the rate of remediation work carried out on buildings in Wales poor.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Welsh Cladiators said: “Close to 12 months on from [the Welsh Government] developers contract and they are still working out how to report the lack of progress on some 70-plus sites.”

It was announced in March 2023 that six developers had signed up to the contract, including Redrow, McCarthy Stone, Lovell, Vistry, Persimmon and Countryside.

Taylor Wimpey, Crest Nicholson and Barrett said at the time that they intended to sign it.

To date, one building needing remediation work has been completed and 34 have works underway to rectify fire safety issues.

A further 34 buildings are anticipated to have works start on site this year.

Quarterly monitoring

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Under the terms of the Welsh Government’s contract, quarterly monitoring takes place with developers, which includes scrutiny of current progress, future plans, and communications.

“Works to address fire safety issues can be complex, requiring specialist skills and appropriate permissions to undertake the work, which can take time.

“However, we are working with developers and others to break down any potential barriers to ensure works are progressed as quickly as possible.

“We intend to publish data in the new financial year.”

Work is also underway to redesign the building safety pages on the Welsh Government website, which will include data as well as other information for stakeholders.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

