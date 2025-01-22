Welsh Government criticised for neglecting culture

Meg Davies

Plaid Cymru has written to the Welsh Government, demanding it takes accountability for failing to support the nation’s cultural institutions.

Plaid’s spokesperson for culture, Heledd Fychan, said the government is neglecting its “democratic responsibility” to support Welsh culture, urging it to “safeguard Wales’ rich culture and heritage”.

Welsh Government’s ‘failure’

Ms Fychan expressed “concern over the Welsh Government’s failure to adequately support key cultural institutions like the National Theatre Wales”, and urged the government to “reaffirm its commitment to supporting Welsh arts and culture”.

Ms Fychan said: “It’s clear that Labour isn’t listening to the concerns raised, such as the warning from Arts Council Wales ‘that there will no professional sector in 10 years’ if funding cuts continue.”

She added: “This warning from Arts Council Wales and countless other organisations including Welsh National Opera, Creu Cymru, the National Library of Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru warning of the impact of cuts, shows clearly that Labour are either not listening or don’t understand what’s going on.”

Government cuts

The calls come after the government was quizzed on cuts to the cultural sector in the Senedd last week, following Michael Sheen’s decision to self-fund a Welsh National Theatre.

With Wales spending only a tenth of the average European spend on culture, the previous National Theatre Wales was forced to close after cuts to Arts Council Wales.

Ms Fychan noted that, “Michael Sheen shouldn’t have to do the Labour Welsh Government’s job for them”.

She added: “When questioned on the crisis facing the culture and arts sectors, both the First Minister and the Minister for Culture seem to bury their heads in the sand and fail to recognise the severity of the situation facing them.”

The party stated that: “Plaid Cymru is clear that the cultural, heritage and arts sectors are vital and deserving of government support. They bring people together and drive growth in our creative industries.”

“We cannot let these sectors wither on the vine, and we continue to urge the Labour Welsh Government to safeguard Wales’ rich culture and heritage.”

‘Difficult decisions’

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government commented: “Wales’ cultural, arts and sporting sectors make a vital social and economic contribution to our society, enriching our communities and inspiring future generations.”

“We have, however, had to take very difficult decisions to protect frontline services following years of difficult funding settlements from the UK Government.”

They added: “The latest UK Government settlement has provided an opportunity for us to allocate increased funding for our vital cultural, arts and sporting institutions in the draft 2025-26 budget.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

