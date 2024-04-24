Welsh Government data system infiltrated by ‘hacker’

Emily Price

The IT system used to store the Welsh Government’s data, including sensitive staff information and policy documents has been “hacked”, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Nation.Cymru received an anonymous tip off on Wednesday morning informing us that a “rogue actor” had been able to access the Welsh Government’s iShare Connect portal.

It’s unclear how long the “hacker” was able to access the database.

The Welsh Government says there is “no evidence” that any sensitive information had been compromised.

The software is powered by Objective Connect – a secure external file collaboration designed specifically for government and regulated industries.

It allows participants to access information, governance and workspaces securely.

Incident

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “A cyber security incident has been identified on the Welsh Government’s IT system.

“Immediate action was taken and there is currently no evidence that any information has been compromised.

“The incident involves an identified global vulnerability in our cyber security protection and is being closely managed with support from Microsoft and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre.

“We are continuing to work with our suppliers and monitor our systems closely to assess any impact of the incident.

“We take information and data security extremely seriously and will take further action as required.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

