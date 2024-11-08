Welsh Government defends 20mph crash data amid claims some stats are withheld

Emily Price

The Welsh Government has defended official casualty data amid claims from an anti-20mph lobby group that some statistics are being withheld.

‘United Voices’ regularly gathers outside the Senedd to protest against the 20mph default speed limit which was introduced on restricted roads in Wales last year.

It saw most roads that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

Members of the lobby group, who regularly pose for picture with shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar, say the Welsh Government has not provided full accident collision data to the public.

The group’s founder Annette Jones said: “Incomplete data is making the publishing of this information misleading and imprecise. It cannot show that 20mph has been the success that the Welsh Government are claiming.”

Dashboard

Transport experts told Nation Cymru that “no data has been withheld”.

The Welsh Government has published an interactive dashboard which makes it possible to compare before and after casualty data on the roads where speed limits were changed.

It shows that in the first nine months since the introduction of £34m policy, collisions and casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads have fallen by almost a quarter compared to the same period in 2023.

This is the lowest recorded outside of the pandemic.

The Welsh Government says the data has been independently reviewed by the Office for Statistics Regulation and has been designated as accredited official statistics.

Saving

United Voices has also raised questions about the £92 million a year NHS savings promised by the Welsh Government once road speeds were reduced.

The group has asked why the money saved can’t be used to carry out repairs on the rotting roof of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Transport experts argue that the statistical figure does not represent cash savings to the NHS – but are savings from reduced pressure and the lost economic output that crashes produce.

The road regulation drew a public backlash during its initial rollout with almost half a million signatures to a Senedd petition calling for it to be axed.

The policy has been heavily opposed by the Welsh Conservatives who say it is “unworkable, unenforceable, costly, and deeply unpopular”.

Enforcement of the limit began in March this year with the launch of Operation Ugain – a collaboration of Welsh police forces, Welsh Fire and Rescue Services, and other partners.

More than 13,000 drivers were caught breaking the 20mph speed limit in Wales last month.

Review

The Welsh Government recently carried out a planned review of the policy and altered the guidance to make it easier for councils to exempt roads.

But Annette Jones says the listening exercise has “not resulted in any action” and that her group will continue with protests on the steps of the Senedd.

Founder of the 20 is Plenty campaign group, Rod King, says that although the 20mph default’s roll out wasn’t perfect – Wales’ roads are now safer.

He said: “Wales is a safer place for people to walk, cycle, drive and even just stand in the street talking with neighbours since 20mph has been implemented.

“489 more people are doing so in ways which may not have been possible had that implementation not taken place.

“Had those 489 people been able to be identified and grouped outside the Senedd for a photo then it would show the folly and pettiness of those opposing this life-saving and life-enhancing default 20mph initiative.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The data we collect from the four police forces in Wales is the most reliable source of information on road collisions and casualties. It is a comprehensive collection of data which is also collected across the UK.

“The data has been independently reviewed by the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) and has been designated as accredited official statistics. This means these statistics comply with the standards of trustworthiness, quality and value outlined in the Code of Practice for Statistics.”

