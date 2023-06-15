Welsh Government donates replacement fire truck to Ukraine’s Kharkiv Airport

The Welsh Government is donating an airport fire truck to Kharkiv Airport in Ukraine in response to an appeal following a missile attack which destroyed the airport’s original vehicle.

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Kharkiv Airport was forced to halt operations in February 2022.

Two months later the airport was struck by a missile attack which left one of its fire trucks damaged beyond repair.

As the city and oblast rebuilds and recovers from the destruction caused by the conflict, an appeal was launched in February asking for assistance to replace the damaged vehicle.

St Athan airfield has a surplus of fire trucks after a capital asset renewal programme, and following discussions with the supplier of these specialist vehicles, it was found that the surplus vehicle at St Athan would meets the needs of the airport.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has authorised the donation on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Announcing the donation at St Athan Airfield, Mr Gething said:“I’m proud that Wales is able to play it’s part and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and of the welcome so many have offered to those fleeing war.

“Our friends at Kharkiv Airport have asked for help and I am pleased that we are able to assist with this donation.

“This replacement fire truck will enable the airport to continue to serve the community and assist in the reconstruction and recovery of the city of Kharkiv.”

The UK Ministry of Defence will now support the transport of the fire truck to Kharkiv Airport.

