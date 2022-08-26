Welsh Government ends enhanced Covid sick pay scheme for social care workers

The Welsh Government has confirmed that a scheme which ensured social care workers received full pay if they were required to self-isolate or stay at home due to Covid 19 is to close next week.

The Covid-19 Statutory Sick Pay Enhancement scheme comes to an end on 31 August.

Since its launch, £8.2m of financial support has been paid to care workers between November 2020 and June 2022.

In a joint statement from Eluned Morgan Minister for Health and Social Services and Julie Morgan Deputy Minister for Social Services they described the programme as “an important support to the social care workforce and to infection prevention for some of our most vulnerable citizens through the heights of the pandemic”.

The decision to end the enhanced payment is based on evidence from the ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey that the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community is currently decreasing.

The latest figures recorded by the ONS show the number of infections in Wales has declined for the last four weeks.

In the week ending 16 August an estimated 65,500 people tested positive for the virus, equating to 2.15% of the population.

Autumn booster

In the statement, the minister and deputy minister wrote: “Frontline social care staff and residents in care homes for older adults are being prioritised for the Covid-19 autumn booster, which is being rolled out from the beginning of September.

“This will provide social care staff and our most vulnerable citizens with increased protection.

“As we begin our transition from a period of pandemic emergency response to recovery, it is appropriate we bring this temporary scheme to an end.

“Consequential funding from the UK Government for the Covid response has ceased.

“We will continue to look at how best we can promote greater occupational sick pay in the independent social care sector.”

