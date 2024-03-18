Welsh Government extends support for families which have suffered the death of a child

The Welsh Government has confirmed it is extending its offer of financial Support to families which have suffered the death of a child.

Arrangements to waive burial or cremation fees for children and young people under 18 years old were first agreed in 2017 by the Welsh Government, the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and One Voice Wales (OVW), the principal organisation for community and town councils in Wales.

A review in 2019 concluded the change had made a positive contribution to introducing better consistency in relation to the waiving of charges for child burial or cremation.

Stress

However, many families were still burdened with the stress and worry about paying for other funeral costs.

In April 2021, the Welsh Government provided additional financial support to help towards these costs, with £500 being made available to any family in Wales which has lost a child.

Families are not required to actively seek the funding or make a claim. Instead, a one-off payment is offered by the Registrar when the death is registered. Support is not means tested and there is no obligation to accept the payment should the family not want it.

Families can use the money in a number of ways, including towards the cost of memorials and headstones as well as supporting funeral costs.

Devastating

Announcing the continuation of the scheme, in a written statement, Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government said: The loss of a child is devastating for a family. Providing practical support for those families continues to be important to Welsh Ministers.

“I am grateful to all partners who help provide compassionate and pragmatic services to those affected by such a difficult loss.”

“My officials have reviewed the funding with the support of the Child Bereavement Working Group, which is made up from members across local government, the Registrars Service and the WLGA.

“I have agreed that the Welsh Government will continue to provide funding to local authorities to support both aspects of the arrangement – waiving fees and the additional support for bereaved families.

“An updated Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Welsh Government, the WLGA and OVW to reaffirm our collective commitment to supporting bereaved families.

