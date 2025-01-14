Welsh Government fuel poverty scheme ‘woefully underfunded’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A flagship Welsh Government scheme aimed at tackling fuel poverty would take about 125 years to support every low-income household at the current rate, the Senedd heard.

Mark Isherwood, the Conservatives’ shadow housing secretary, warned the Warm Homes Nest programme has insufficient funding to address the scale of fuel poverty.

Pointing to an urgent need to improve the energy efficiency of fuel-poor households, he told the Senedd that the scheme supports about 1,600 homes a year.

He said: “At the current rate… it will take well over a century to improve the energy efficiency of the homes of all our lower income households currently estimated to be in fuel poverty.

Mr Isherwood, who represents North Wales, urged Welsh ministers to allocate an estimated £170m from UK Government spending on warm homes for the same purpose in Wales.

‘Woefully short’

Siân Gwenllian, his Plaid Cymru counterpart, echoed concerns about the pace of change, with more than 200,000 households estimated to be living in fuel poverty.

The Arfon Senedd member warned of a lack of clarity on the policy objective, with the Warm Homes programme “somehow” seeking to balance net zero and fuel poverty.

Ms Gwenllian said: “In some cases, both things could go hand in hand. But it can also lead to conflict when you’re trying to achieve two policy objectives within a single programme.”

She pointed to the example of uncertainty around the boiler repair scheme beyond March.

Her Plaid Cymru colleague Llŷr Gruffydd said investment is “woefully short” of what’s required, with Wales having the least energy-efficient housing in western Europe.

‘Drop in the sea’

The North Wales politician told the Senedd: “While there are good things happening, they’re not happening at the pace or the scale required to make an impact.”

Sioned Williams raised concerns about the Welsh Government’s “out-dated” fuel poverty estimates which pre-date the energy and cost-of-living crisis.

“That survey is meant to be updated every five years but here we are, eight years on, approaching nine, with no update and no sign of one,” said the Plaid Cymru MS.

Raising the example of a couple in their late 70s who live off grid in his Newport East constituency, John Griffiths called for support to be tailored to people’s circumstances.

Jenny Rathbone, a fellow Labour backbencher, said: “In the main two postcodes for my constituency, CF23 and 24, 2019 and 2021 were the bumper years for retrofits.

“But we’re talking 105 and 103 in each of these years, which is obviously very welcome for those homes but a drop in the sea compared with the huge need there is in the private sector, which is where all the coldest homes now are.”

‘Making a real difference’

In a statement to the Senedd on January 14, Jayne Bryant set out Welsh Government action aimed at making homes warmer and lowering bills while tackling the climate emergency.

The housing secretary, who was appointed in July, said the Welsh Government has invested more than £30m in the revamped Warm Homes Nest scheme.

Ms Bryant, who is also responsible for councils, said: “We’re tackling fuel poverty through a two-pronged strategy: providing expert advice to Welsh households while delivering physical improvements to our least energy efficient homes, which cost more to heat.

“Our renewed programme, launched in April, is already making a real difference.”

Ms Bryant encouraged anybody worried about their energy bill or heating their home to call the scheme’s freephone number, 0808 808 2244.

