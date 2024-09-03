Welsh Government hires sex offender to research sexuality and gender issue

The Welsh Government is reviewing how it came to award a research contract related to sexuality and gender to a firm whose sole director had been jailed after admitting three charges of sexual activity with a child while in a position of trust.

James Mullen was imprisoned for eight months in 2013 after being caught writhing around on a classroom floor with a girl pupil aged 16 after a parent-teacher event. He had got a job as a history teacher at the £24,000-per-year Catholic boarding school straight after leaving university, and had only worked there for six months when he began to groom the pupil.

Their relationship was uncovered when another teacher saw them in a “passionate embrace” in the school’s music room at 10pm. She confronted Mullen after seeing the girl leaving the room in a “dishevelled state”.

He broke down and was arrested by police later that evening.

Text messages between them proved he knew the relationship was wrong, the prosecution told St Albans Crown Court in Hertfordshire. In one, the girl asked Mullen ‘Is this law breaking? How much trouble could we get into?’, to which he replied: ‘Unfortunately, with me you are classified as vulnerable because I am your teacher.’

As well as the jail sentence, Mullen was banned from teaching for life.

By 2022 Mullen had been awarded a PhD in Ancient History. That year he set up a company called Laurel Research Consulting Ltd. Nine months later it successfully bid for a contract awarded by the Welsh Government.

Conversion practices

The advertisement for the contract stated: “This research is seeking to understand more about the experiences of conversion practices in Wales. The term ‘conversion practices’ refers to any efforts to change, modify or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender, expression of sexual orientation and/or expression of gender, regardless of whether it takes place in a healthcare, religious or other setting. The research will understand who experiences conversion practices, the forms these practices take, by whom they are conducted, and the reasons why they are carried out; identify settings where conversion practices occur; provide insight into the impact of conversion practices; understand the support available; and provide evidence-informed actions, recommendations, and best practice.

In May 2023, when Jane Hutt was the Minister for Social Justice, Laurel was awarded the contract, despite appearing to have little or no relevant experience in the subject area. The Welsh Government’s Equality Report for 2023 states: “Laurel Research Consulting Ltd was commissioned by the Welsh Government to undertake research aimed at understanding more about the experiences of conversion practices among people aged 18+ in Wales. Evidence from this research will be used to inform future policy development, tailor an awareness campaign, and help design and improve support service provision in relation to conversion practices in Wales.”

Based on his Linked-In profile, Mr Mullen’s only relevant experience to researching Conversion Therapy appears to be contributing to a Westminster All Party Parliamentary Group “reviewing safeguarding policy”.

Judgement

The Professional Conduct Panel stated in its judgement: “On July 23 2013 you were convicted at St Albans Crown Court of three offences of sexual activity with a female child between 13-17 years old; whilst in a position of trust; when you did not reasonably believe that the victim was over 18. This is contrary to section 16 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. You committed these offences between February 14 2013 and February 26 2013.

“A Sexual Offenders Notice and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order were imposed against you each for duration of 10 years on July 23 2013. You were sentenced on August 23 2013 to imprisonment for a period of eight months concurrently for each offence.”

That means Mr Mullen would still have been on the sex offenders register at the time the Welsh Government commissioned him to carry out the research.

Laurel Research Consulting Ltd. was incorporated on August 12 2022, following its founder James Stephen Mullen’s departure from his previous role in start-up Melian Dialogue PLC. Laurel now has three employees – these appear to be James Mullen, Boglárka Vincze, who also worked at Melian for 2 months, and Lindell Cumes, who seems to be a young investor from Austria, having sold his own AI-blockchain startup The Apollinaire Group. None of the employees seem to have any relevant qualifications or significant experience in the area of sexuality and gender.

Head of Research

In mid-2022, both James Mullen and Melian’s founder Jim Coke simultaneously claimed to be Head of Research. The company’s accounts show it had an average of three employees during that period. The company was originally founded as China Capital Management Ltd in December 2018, and is now in the process of winding up.

James Mullen successfully sued for unfair dismissal from Melian – the judgement contains further financial information about Laurel raising questions about two director loans.

We asked the Welsh Government a number of questions:

* How did the research contract come to be awarded to a company that had only very recently been established, and whose principals had little experience in the relevant field?

* Was the Welsh Government aware of Mr Mullen’s past offending?

* What due diligence was undertaken before the contract was awarded?

* How much was Laurel paid for the contract? Has the work been done?

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Whilst all standard procurement and due diligence processes were followed during the tendering of this research contract, we will be reviewing the information supplied in light of the details raised.”

The spokesperson added: “The contract value is £31,000. The research will be published in autumn 2024 in accordance with GSR [Government Social Research] publication protocol.”

