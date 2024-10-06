Welsh Government inspectors criticised for ignoring local planning polices

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Welsh Government planning inspectors have been criticised for ignoring local planning polices when dealing with appeals.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee last week, councillors were updated on a number of planning appeals that were taking place in the county.

One of the appeals reported to committee was to do with plans for a “garden room” at 23 Tyleri Gardens in Abertillery.

In February under delegated powers Blaenau Gwent planning officer refused a planning application lodged by Regan Cooper to legitimise the structure at the property.

Appeal

Mr Cooper had appealed to PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales), and planning inspector G Hall had overturned the decision and approved the application.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “On a number of appeals PEDW seem to take an inconsistent approach on some things and it reflects on the authority.

He told councillors that residents would ask questions as to why one some developments would be allowed and another fail without understanding the context of the decision.

Inconsistant

Cllr Hodgins worried this showed the authority up as being “inconsistent” itself.

Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “Different inspectors have different interpretations.

“Usually, we win appeals it’s rare to lose one, but it can be a frustrating process both for the applicant and the authority,”

Cllr Hodgins said: “It’s the wider message it sends.

“We have the LDP (Local Development Plans) we try and conform to, they seem to disregard some of our localised policies and make their own interpretation, it makes it difficult for us as members.”

Development and estates service manager, Steve Smith said: “If we look at this decision, the inspector does acknowledge the SPG (supplementary planning guidance) that we have on extensions.

“It was clear to us as officers that this was contrary to policy, the inspector acknowledged the policy yet went and approved it.

“When it’s contrary to policy it’s disappointing that the inspector goes against our adopted policy.

Cllr Winnett said: “I totally agree.”

The report was noted by the committee.

