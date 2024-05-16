Welsh Government invests over £900,000 in digital library platform

The Welsh Government has invested over £900,000 on a digital library platform that will improve access to books, e-books and other library services.

The shared platform will increase the range of materials available at people’s local libraries by allowing them to share their resources with other libraries across Wales.

Once implemented the platform will enable library services to work together on other developments such as a single Welsh library card.

Procurement of the platform was led by Cyngor Gwynedd as lead authority for this project.

It will be implemented over the coming months and is expected to go live later this year.

Benefit

The Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths, said: “Libraries are an important part of our communities, they’re a great place to access free books and resources and we want to make them easier to use.

“This new digital library platform will encourage and support even more people to benefit from the services libraries are able to offer.”

Improvements

Cyngor Gwynedd Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, Councillor Nia Jeffreys, said: “We are delighted to receive support from the Welsh Government for this truly innovative and collaborative project that will help transform Library Services in Wales.

“The new national digital library platform for Wales will provide numerous benefits for library customers, staff, and other stakeholders, placing the user at the heart of everything we do. It will also ensure that we deliver a quality service, underpinned by service improvements for all our users across Wales, designed around their needs.”

Chair of the Society of Chief Librarians Cymru, Nicola Pitman, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to improve services to Library Customers across Wales and we can’t wait to see what can be achieved with the new Platform.

“SCL Cymru is very grateful to Welsh Government for this investment into Welsh Public Libraries and their recognition of the vital role that Libraries play to their communities in Wales.”

