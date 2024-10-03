Welsh Government issues warning over destructive brown beetle

The Welsh Government has issued a warning for landowners to be vigilent for signs of a destructive beetle that has the potential to cause significant damage to forestry and timber industries.

The eight-toothed spruce bark beetle – Ips typographus – is a serious pest of spruce trees in Europe which was first identified in the UK in 2018.

Wales’s Chief Plant Health Officer is asking all landowners, foresters and farmers to be on the lookout for signs of the pest.

This year for the first time, a very small number of beetles were caught in a surveillance trap in Monmouthshire.

Natural Resources Wales, in conjunction with plant health service partners, undertook swift investigations and have confirmed there is no evidence of an outbreak in the area.

Recent findings in England have also shown the pest on Sitka spruce trees in the UK for the first time.

Dying trees

Although much preferring stressed or dying trees, under the right conditions the beetles will attack healthy trees, with the potential to cause significant damage if left uncontrolled.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Please remain vigilant for signs of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle (Ips typographus) as it is considered a serious pest to spruce trees.

“If you think you have spotted signs of this beetle then please submit your findings via the Tree Alert form.”

The Welsh Plant Health Surveillance Network has established traps across Wales to help keep an eye on tree health.

Pest

The network includes spore and pheromone traps to detect pests and diseases which are monitored by scientists from Forest Research.

There are also GB wide surveillance networks which support the Welsh Government in monitoring the health of forests.

More information is available on Tree Alert (forestresearch.gov.uk) and any concerns should be reported via TreeAlert.

You can also submit a tree alert form if your spruce woodland is exhibiting signs of decline or stress.

