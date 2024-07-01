Welsh Government launches consultation on plans to restrict promotions on junk foods

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on proposed legislation to restrict promotions on junk food products that are high in fat, sugar and salt.

The plans will see restrictions on volume price promotions of products that can encourage “overconsumption”.

This includes multi-buy offers such as “buy one get one free” and free refills of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan announced the consultation and a draft text of the proposed regulations on Monday (July 1).

The Welsh Government says the proposed first phase legislation will support Welsh people to make healthier choices when food shopping and eating out.

The plans will see restrictions on the placement of junk food products at key selling locations which can lead to “impulse purchases”.

This includes areas such as store entrances, checkouts and aisle ends.

Influence

Ms Morgan said: “Evidence shows that food products with poor nutritional value are currently disproportionately promoted more than healthier products.

“Unfortunately, these promotions are very effective in influencing what food and drink we buy.

“I am determined to support the industry to increase the pace and scale of action to produce and market healthier food and drink products.”

The draft regulations outline location and price promotion restrictions on less healthy products, as well as restrictions for sugary drinks.

The Welsh Government says that in order to ensure that enforcement is made as straightforward as possible, the proposed approach is aligned with equivalent legislation in England.

The Scottish Government has also set out its proposals to introduce similar measures.

Regulations are expected to be laid in the Senedd before the end of 2024.

Subject to Senedd approval, the new legislation will come into force in 2025 following a 12-month implementation window for impacted businesses and enforcement bodies.

Balanced

Ms Morgan said: “This legislation represents a significant step towards our ambition for a healthier food environment.

“It will encourage the food industry to take steps to provide a more balanced food offer for people and communities in Wales.

“Officials will work closely with stakeholders to ensure that clear and comprehensive guidance for the food industry is in place at the time any legislation is laid.”

Following the Welsh Government’s consultation in 2022 about a proposal to restrict the sale of energy drinks to under 16s, the Cabinet Secretary will also undertake a call for evidence in relation to the consumption of energy drinks by children.

She said: “I will set out my proposals to take forward other proposed measures included in our Healthy Food Environment consultation in 2022 shortly, together with a broader range of approaches to support the sector to produce and promote affordable healthy food options for everyone.”

The consultation is available here.

