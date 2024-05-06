Welsh Government launches new Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund

A new fund to support food and drink festivals and events across Wales has opened for applications.

The small grant scheme supports festivals and events to “add value to the industry” in Wales whilst improving visitor access to and awareness of Welsh food and drink.

The fund, which is worth £192,000, aims to encourage collaboration and co-operation between Welsh hospitality and food and drink businesses to source more local food and drink, and to increase the amount of Welsh food products on menus and in shops.

The grant scheme will be open for applications until 7 June 2024 for organisations who wish to participate.

Innovative

Launching the scheme, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies, said: “This fund will provide support for food festivals and events which have innovative ideas on the promotion of Welsh food and drink.

“Welsh food and drink is going from strength to strength, with a number of new and exciting high-quality products available. I’m pleased to announce this scheme is now open, to support festivals and events in showcasing the excellent quality of food and drink we have here in Wales.

“The aim of the scheme is to generate greater connections between food festivals and events with agriculture, food processing, tourism destinations and the food service sector.

“This will enable us to capitalise on the economic benefits while also providing visitors with a unique, high quality and distinctive cultural experience.

Full details about the scheme including eligibility and how to apply is available here.

