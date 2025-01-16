Welsh Government launches scheme to ensure people apply for unclaimed benefits

The Welsh Government has launched a new scheme to ensure people apply for their share of an estimated £2bn of unclaimed benefits in Wales.

Thanks to a £36 million investment, a free and confidential service will be available to help people navigate the claims process, via the Single Advice Fund.

Since its launch in 2020, the fund has helped people across Wales secure £160m in additional income and wipe out £43.6m in debts.

This is supported by the Welsh Government’s current campaign, Claim What’s Yours, which works to assist people with their financial entitlements and maximise household incomes.

Claim What’s Yours offers a range of advice, with help applying for Personal Independence Payment, Carer’s Allowance, or Pension Credit. Support is available via the Advicelink Cymru helpline.

Last year, the Claim What’s Yours helpline helped 36,800 people resolve over 120,000 financial, housing, and employment issues.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Ensuring people claim what they are entitled to makes a positive difference to families across Wales.

“Whether you’re struggling with daily expenses, managing debt, or unsure about what help is available, there is support for you in claiming the financial help you’re entitled to.”

Advicelink Cymru Claim What’s Yours advisors are available for free advice at 0800 702 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

