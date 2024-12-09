Welsh Government launches women’s health plan

The Welsh Government has today launched its first women’s health plan for Wales in an effort to close the gender gap.

The plan was created by the National Strategic Clinical Network for Women’s Health, part of the NHS Wales Executive, and sets out a ten year vision.

It includes nearly 60 actions across eight areas to improve healthcare for women throughout their lifetime, based on feedback from around 4,000 women across Wales.

£750,000 will be spent on research for women’s health conditions and women’s health hubs will be set up in every part of Wales by 2026.

Dismissed

The plan will see the government increase research into menstrual health and develop further educational materials for everyone – including boys and men.

There will also be further training on endometriosis as a chronic condition with an increase in online information regarding contraception and abortion advice.

The plan includes improved advice on pelvic health and incontinence as well as a review of all prescribing practices relating to HRT.

NHS Wales will also sign up to a “sexual safety in healthcare organisations” charter.

Better care

Research shows that while women live longer than men, they live fewer years free from disability, wait longer for pain relief.

Many women also report having their symptoms dismissed.

It also includes a commitment to ‘Make Every Contact Count’ to encourage doctors to ask women about menstrual health and menopause as part of existing appointments.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The first Women’s Health Plan for Wales will ensure women receive better health services throughout the course of their lives.

“Women’s health is more than gynaecology and maternal health. I want this plan to be the start of better care for women – I want women’s voices to be heard and their experiences to be recognised. It will mean women’s symptoms, whatever their condition, will no longer be overlooked or dismissed.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said: “I’m proud to support the launch of this ambitious 10-year plan, which will drive real improvements in women’s health and outcomes.

“I am clear that this plan signals a step change in the way the NHS supports women – it will empower women to be heard when accessing healthcare.

“This is the engine for real change. It sets out how we will deliver the better services women in Wales want.”

‘Priority’

National Clinical Lead for Women’s Health Dr Helen Munro says the plan will raise awareness that womens health must be a “priority”.

She said: “As a clinician, I am acutely aware that services for women in Wales often fall short of what women require, need and deserve. Through the implementation of the plan we hope to reverse this.

“Through true collaboration across healthcare systems, by working with the Welsh Government, but most importantly through working together with women we can ensure better health of the 51 per cent. Today, we begin the work to make positive change happen.”

Welsh Conservative shadow minister for mental health and early years, Gareth Davies MS says the plan is long overdue.

He said: “It is being published years after similar plans have been introduced elsewhere in the UK and as NHS waits for conditions such as endometriosis near a decade for patients in Wales.

“The Welsh Conservatives want to see the Labour Welsh Government acknowledge the fact that they have overseen record waits for treatment across the board and finally seek to address these failings.”

