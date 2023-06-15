Welsh Government marks Clean Air Day with £58 million active travel boost

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters has confirmed that more than £58m will be invested by the Welsh Government to help people to walk and cycle for local journeys.

Speaking on Clean Air Day, the Deputy Minister with responsibility for transport outlined how the significant investment would fund new and improved active travel routes across Wales.

Since 2018, the Welsh Government has boosted active travel funding from £15m to £70m – now more than £22 for every person in Wales, compared to dedicated active travel spending in England of about £1 per head in the same period.

Speaking on a visit to Flintshire where he saw first-hand how people were making the most of the new Sandy Lane to Saltney Ferry active travel route, Mr Waters said: “Walking and cycling provides a practical and vital response to help Wales meet its environmental and health targets.

“The Active Travel (Wales) Act puts pressure on us to deliver on high-quality active travel networks that encourage more and more people to regularly walk and cycle for journeys instead of using a car.

“Today’s funding is another substantial investment that will help us deliver ambitious plans across Wales that have all been designed to connect people with where they love and where they need to go.”

37 routes

The new £58m will see the construction of 37 new active travel routes and the detailed development of a further 22.

It will also be spent on 30 local authority Safe Routes in Communities schemes, with £3m for the Strategic Road Network.

Additionally, as part of this pot all 22 local authorities will receive a minimum of £500k which can be used for future scheme developments and minor works such as new crossing points, promotional work and new cycle parking.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the regional transport strategy, Councillor Dave Hughes said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation of Welsh Government’s further funding for two very important Safe Routes in Communities schemes which aim to improve accessibility within Holywell and Flint.

“With these proposals we aim to improve conditions for walking and cycling by reducing traffic speeds, improving pedestrian priority and widening footways.

“With the addition of green infrastructure these areas will provide an attractive and safe environment, encouraging more people to walk and cycle more frequently.”

You can see the full break down of funding here: Schemes funded in 2023–2024

