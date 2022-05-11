Welsh Government minister launches new Ukraine fundraiser

Welsh Government minister Mick Antoniw has launched a new crowdfunder to get urgent specialist medical equipment to the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

Announcing the launch of the new fund on his Twitter account, he wrote: “I have launched a new crowdfunder to get urgent specialist medical equipment direct and I mean direct to front line hospitals in Ukraine. Ordinary workers, defending their country from Putin’s war. Please support if you can.”

On the fundraiser page there is a message from the minister who says: “Following on from my first fundraiser for Ukraine which raised £43,105, I am now appealing for help for those on the frontline who are resisting Putin’s invasion.

“I am in touch with medics and trade union leaders who say that despite international help, they are still in urgent need of specific medical equipment to treat those who sustain injuries in battle.

“I know that times are hard for families in Wales and across the U.K. right now, but I am asking for small donations from anyone who can spare a few pounds – no donation is too small.

Generosity

Thanks to the generosity of the people of Wales a previous fundraiser by Antoniw, who is Wales’ Counsel General, raised more than £40,000 and funded the purchase of four high-spec drones for use by Ukrainian medics to search for the injured.

The fundraiser exceeded its initial £5,000 target and raised more than £43,000 in a few days.

The Parrot ANAFI drones allow medics and search and rescue teams to survey large areas using state-of-the-art 4K video and thermal imaging technology.

“Because of the generosity of people from across Wales the fundraising appeal raised more than eight times its target of £5000,” Mick Antoniw told Rhondda Cynon Taf’s GTFM.

“It means that the fund is able to provide futher urgent help to medics in addition to the supply of medical equipment to help deal with battlefield trauma.”

People can donate to the new fundraiser HERE

