Welsh Government minister slams Boris Johnson as ‘sick, pompous narcissist’ after he compares Brexit to Ukraine
A Welsh Government minister who has family in Ukraine has slammed Boris Johnson as a “sick, pompous narcissist” after he compared the struggle of the people of Ukraine against invasion to the UK’s vote for Brexit.
The Prime Minister made the controversial comments at the Conservative spring conference.
“I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time,” Boris Johnson said.
“I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don’t believe it was that they were remotely hostile to foreigners.
“It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”
Wales’ Consul General Mick Antoniw, who travelled to Ukraine before the war and will be taking in Ukrainian family members into his home, responded to his comments.
“I don’t expect any better from this rather sick, pompous narcissist,” he said.
‘Tawdry’
Boris Johnson’s comments have been greeted with fury by many, with some of his own Conservative MPs and Lords joining in the condemnation.
“If we are to ultimately defeat Putin we require international leadership and unity,” Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said.
“Comparing the Ukrainian people’s fight against Putin’s tyranny to the British people voting for Brexit damages the standard of statecraft we were beginning to exhibit.”
Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, also called the comments offensive.
Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium who was the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, said the comparison was “insane”.
The Prime Minister’s comments hit a particularly discordant note given that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has called on the EU to grant the country membership.
Welsh actor Michael Sheen also responded to the comments, saying: “Because nothing matters. Nothing at all. Except himself. Everything, everyone a commodity – the young, the old, Ukraine’s horrors, Brexit itself. Just there to be used.
“Stripped of all meaning and forced into being tawdry displays in the shop window of Johnson’s vacuous career.”
Just leave the UK and we won’t have to be governed by a loathsome Tory Party whom the Welsh electorate have never once furnished with a majority in Wales at any national election … ever. Labour’s Unionism extends Tory governance over Wales. End it now.
The people in wales are letting wales down by still voting for the English party’s in wales 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s it’s time for a New Wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴 no more second homes in wales and 500 percent taxes on all second homes in wales 🏴 the young people in wales can’t get on the housing market because of incomers and only welsh people voting in wales 🏴
This man is a moral vacuum who exhibits many of the same attributes as Putin. A stranger to the truth. Contempt for the rule of law. A propensity for nationalistic and xenophobic sloganizing. Contempt for democracy and constitutional accountability. Enmired in corruption and dirty money.
Time to call him out for what he is. Before it is too late.
Michael Sheen is absolutely right, Johnson just thinks about himself. We listen instead of listening to ourselves. As a nation Wales has so much to offer. We can be a great little European nation, cementing our place amongst the other great and small nations in Europe such as Ireland and Iceland. Our prosperity would be in our own hands not in the hands of these pompous idiots in London.
Johnson has been accused of being a ‘threat to national security’ following reports he was at a Tory party fundraising event with his Kremlin friends on the night Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.
Im sure that if the Brexit vote had been scheduled to be held now it would have been soundly defeated. The response of the eastern european countries to the plight of the neighbour has been humbling – Im proud to be a European.
Boris Johnson is an utter tool – sorry if that sounds vulgar but no other description sums him up better.