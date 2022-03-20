Welsh Government minister slams Boris Johnson as ‘sick, pompous narcissist’ after he compares Brexit to Ukraine

A Welsh Government minister who has family in Ukraine has slammed Boris Johnson as a “sick, pompous narcissist” after he compared the struggle of the people of Ukraine against invasion to the UK’s vote for Brexit.

The Prime Minister made the controversial comments at the Conservative spring conference.

“I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time,” Boris Johnson said.

“I can give you a couple of famous recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don’t believe it was that they were remotely hostile to foreigners.

“It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Wales’ Consul General Mick Antoniw, who travelled to Ukraine before the war and will be taking in Ukrainian family members into his home, responded to his comments.

“I don’t expect any better from this rather sick, pompous narcissist,” he said.

‘Tawdry’

Boris Johnson’s comments have been greeted with fury by many, with some of his own Conservative MPs and Lords joining in the condemnation.

“If we are to ultimately defeat Putin we require international leadership and unity,” Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said.

“Comparing the Ukrainian people’s fight against Putin’s tyranny to the British people voting for Brexit damages the standard of statecraft we were beginning to exhibit.”

Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, also called the comments offensive.

Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium who was the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, said the comparison was “insane”.

The Prime Minister’s comments hit a particularly discordant note given that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has called on the EU to grant the country membership.

Welsh actor Michael Sheen also responded to the comments, saying: “Because nothing matters. Nothing at all. Except himself. Everything, everyone a commodity – the young, the old, Ukraine’s horrors, Brexit itself. Just there to be used.

“Stripped of all meaning and forced into being tawdry displays in the shop window of Johnson’s vacuous career.”

