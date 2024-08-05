Welsh Government minister slams Tory leader for ‘nonsense’ halal meat claims amid racist riots

Emily Price

A Welsh Government minister has called out the most senior Tory in Wales for posting “nonsense” about halal meat during a week of rioting by far-right thugs.

Minister for Social Care Dawn Bowden hit out at Andrew RT Davies on Monday (August 5) over letters he sent to Welsh councils about halal meat in schools.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Bowden said: “Andrew, seriously? This is absolute nonsense! Don’t you think, in the current climate, as Leader of the Opposition in the Senedd, you have a responsibility to try and lower the temperature a little?”

Mr Davies argues it’s his job to take forward issues of “national significance”.

Ms Bowden said: “He knows exactly what he is doing. No-one is forcing children to do anything, it’s a dietary option, nothing more.”

Last week, Mr Davies claimed his constituents had complained to him about Cowbridge School in the Vale of Glamorgan, alleging that it was only providing halal lunches for pupils.

Before the council were able to respond, the Welsh Tory leader published his letter to X where it racked up over 1.7m views and 10,000 likes.

The post went viral after being shared by British anti-Islam campaigner, Tommy Robinson.

Cowbridge School says his allegations about its lunch options are incorrect.

Concerns

The Tory leader has now sent letters to all of Wales’ councils with queries about whether halal meat is being served to children as a “default option”.

Responding to Ms Bowden on X, Mr Davies said: “This is an unhelpful statement from a Welsh Labour minister and I hope she’ll consider retracting.

“These were legitimate concerns raised by decent, law-abiding constituents, all of whom are horrified by lawlessness on our streets and want to see those guilty of violence severely punished. We must not conflate the two.

“Mainstream politicians have a responsibility to engage with these issues and take concerns forward.

“Our failure to do so leaves the field clear for extremists, who will exploit the situation for their own ends.”

Anti-Islam

Over the weekend, Nation.Cymru carried out an investigation of the comments sections beneath Mr Davies’ Facebook posts about his halal meat concerns.

We found several highly offensive anti-Islam comments.

On person posted: “100% Andrew halal should be banned full stop in the UK. This is Christian country not Pakistan”.

Another posted: “Well done Andrew, If/when we are an Islamic state we will have no choice but to eat halal meat but until that day halal needs to stay out of our society.”

The Senedd Tory Shadow Cabinet currently has two Muslim members, Altaf Hussain and Natasha Asghar – the first minority ethnic woman to be appointed to the Senedd.

We asked Ms Asghar what she felt about the content being posted by the Tory leader over the past week and if she was aware of the Islamaphobic comments left on his Facebook page.

She did not wish to provide a comment at this time.

Tory sources in both London and Wales told Nation.Cymru there are concerns about the way the Welsh Conservatives have used on social media during a week that saw violent rioting across England following the murder of three girls in Southport.

Cardiff born Axel Rudakubana, 17, was arrested for the attack – but rumours spread online that he was an asylum seeker who travelled to the UK on a small boat.

False rumour

On Friday Nation.Cymru revealed how a Tory town councillor had used a Welsh Conservative group chat overseen by Tory MS Janet Finch Saunders to spread a false rumour about the tragic Southport dance class murders.

Cllr Phillip Ashe claimed the subsequent riot in the Merseyside town broke out because “a Muslim man with a balaclava and a knife” was arrested yards from where locals held a vigil for the three young children.

Mr Ashe told Nation.Cymru he plans to step down adding that he sent the message because the man in the picture who was arrested “looked like a Muslim”.

But the man was in fact not Muslim – he was named by Merseyside police as Jordan Davies, a local who was charged with possession of a knife minutes before a mob launched a night of violence.

Tory MS Janet Finch-Saunders has since deleted the group chat.

A check of Cllr Ashe’s social media revealed he had recently been sharing Tommy Robinson content, including the banned documentary “Silenced” which repeats false claims about a Syrian refugee.

Mr Ashe apologised for the posts saying he was “ashamed” of himself.

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales was also forced to apologise at the weekend after he was reprimanded by the Tory Chief Whip for suggesting the violence across parts of England is “politically justified”.

Lord Byron Davies of Gower said he “utterly condemns” the violence but added that he stands by his criticism of Labour’s “totally negative” approach to immigration and organised crime.

